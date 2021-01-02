 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Airliner landing in Bogota hit balloons filled with pyrotechnics   (twitter.com) divider line
    Scary, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet some event organizers are going to be having a long, long chat with Aeronáutica Civil.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: I bet some event organizers are going to be having a long, long chat with Aeronáutica Civil.


Not really. It is Colombian tradition and everyone in the country fires them off between xmas and new years.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just lucky is wasn't a Brazilian.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As opposed to the usual balloons full of cocaine.
 
IDisME
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A bit more info and opinion from Mentour Pilot.

Airbus A319 hits pyrotechnic balloon! Breaking news
Youtube bBbKwVz86hw
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jtown: As opposed to the usual balloons full of cocaine.


Porque no los dos?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Actual pyrotechnics, or just balloons filled with cheap, flammable gas instead of the expensive helium?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, total f*cking fail of a shiat article fails to even get the important detail across of whether it was a boy or a girl. FAIL!!!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

"And that's why you don't stick your inflation nozzle in crazy."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tradgic but colorful.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Donny Osbourne - "Flying Hot Stuff"
Youtube YEfIRWf6Zlc
This works somehow
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How big was that farking balloon to lift that many streamers? That's less balloon and more blimp that that point.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
MIAMI BLUES - Alec Baldwin (1990)
Youtube CeKAzk9IrKk
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: jtown: As opposed to the usual balloons full of cocaine.

Porque no los dos?


"This shiat is the fire!"
 
jimpapa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it their FIRST STOP
 
