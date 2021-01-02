 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Newschannel 9)   Does this count towards Mother of the Year for 2020 or 2021?   (newschannel9.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Chattanooga woman, New Year's Day, Fireworks, Big Ben, New Year, Times Square, Sydney Harbour Bridge, 1-year-old  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2020 face
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i can do waht i want with my porperty dont cats jugdement on me
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Both, subby....both.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those eyebrows are as haunting as the child neglect.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That mugshot should be  entered into an Eyebrows of the Year competition.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"An hour before midnight"

That's 2020.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

antidisestablishmentarianism: Those eyebrows are as haunting as the child neglect.


Came here to comment on that...
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x238]
2020 face


Looks like my one animal-loving neighbor.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Considering Casey Anthony is starting her own investigation firm, we've only just begun.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably better that she left the kid in the car. I doubt anyone in that bar was wearing a mask.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Age 18

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't imagine being the parent that got that phone call that you need to come get your kid's kid. Unless she wasn't surprised by it.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So if I raise the bail money she's saying there's a chance
 
schubie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That face screams, "Well, I've been up on meth for 27 hours, may as well pluck my eyebrows for 3 more."
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Age 18

[Fark user image 691x864]


I was going to say that's a hard 25, but she came by it honestly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems appropriate that this ad appeared in the article
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
JFC, it's in the thirties there at night. Lock her up and throw away the key.
 
