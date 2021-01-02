 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Florida Man just can't stop being a Florida Man even after serving time for being a Florida Man
    Medicine, Malachi Love-Robinson, Physician, Dr. Love, Love-Robinson, WEST PALM BEACH, grand theft, Crime  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He claims to be a Naturopath? You still have  schools, training and board exams for that. No 18 year old is going to be a licensed naturopath.
 
catmander
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shakes tiny fist.  So close.  Oh well, your headline was better anyway.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somacandra: He claims to be a Naturopath? You still have  schools, training and board exams for that. No 18 year old is going to be a licensed naturopath.


He can be anything he wants! God, are you a racist?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shakes his head:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He tried to skip ahead to hospital CEO.
 
catmander
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He tried to skip ahead to hospital CEO.



Well, he's proved he's as honest and qualified as Rick Scott.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was previously arrested at age 18 while illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope.

That's a bit harsh. I mean, come on! Dude had a stethoscope and everything! Seems legit enough.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, he certainly learned his lesson!
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
".....complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. "


What more do you need?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrparks: ".....complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. "


What more do you need?


This lamp...and this ashtray...and this paddle ball game...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He was accused of stealing $35,000 from an elderly patient in 2015, and authorities say he was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope.

That's the kicker for me. This is how no nothings impersonate doctors.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: He was accused of stealing $35,000 from an elderly patient in 2015, and authorities say he was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope.

That's the kicker for me. This is how no nothings impersonate doctors.


Yeah, you need a clipboard too.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrparks: ".....complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. "

What more do you need?


A license.
 
