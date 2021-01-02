 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Today in "I can't believe it's English": "Bikie brothers, 26 and 31, come to blows in wild punch up in the pokie room of a pub over their final $10"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The room sounds a little hokey.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rattrap007: The room sounds a little hokey.


You can get a little pokie, presumably in your hinie.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Rattrap007: The room sounds a little hokey.

You can get a little pokie, presumably in your hinie.


rather have a Poke Bowl room..
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, I'm just not understanding banter at all well today. Give us it slower.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1987 Team Canada- Russia Punch-up in Piestany World Junior Championships brawl
Youtube 2vjcr0_NKEA
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
what's a pokie room?
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: what's a pokie room?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

A room where this happens a lot

Or video poker machine room
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A drunken fight in the politics tab that doesn't involve Judge Jeanine? Unpossible.

/do better failmitter. be best.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Australian politics is weird
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man you really farked up in a past life if you go around looking like a hillbilly version of Jake Gyllenhaal and your brother could pass off as a bad mexican gangster wannabe
 
msfnc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poltab why?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is an error in the first sentence. Journalism fail score +1.
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They seem nice.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what's a pokie room?


there's no sex in the pokie room.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Take away lesson: Don't give Mongolians anabolic steroids. Genghis may return
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why is this in the politics tab?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

msfnc: Poltab why?


If I'm reading the headline correctly, its because you didn't give Drew 10 bucks.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Rattrap007: The room sounds a little hokey.

You can get a little pokie, presumably in your hinie.


Oke doke, artichoke.
 
tiiger [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bikie Gang?  (NSFW Language)

Bikie Wars
Youtube ihSaGAVHmvw
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A real embarrassing family detail would be "Bob's your uncle" and "Bob's your aunt."  "He's also your father and your other brother."
 
