Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Royal Navy dispatches four ships to shoot fish in a barrel   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cod help us, this business will get out of control.  All haddock is going to break loose.  Diplomacy will flounder.  Not a sole will be untouched.

/holy mackerel, etc.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.


That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?


I'll mullet over.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.


Brill.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?


Are you done carping on this?
Or will you continue to flounder?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deploy the laser dolphins!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be funny if the trawlers' only respone is an error message that "as of January 1, this content can no longer be streamed in your country."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: It would be funny if the trawlers' only respone is an error message that "as of January 1, this content can no longer be streamed in your country."


I'm pretty sure the EU tightly regulates that level of trolling.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France surrenders
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Xcott: It would be funny if the trawlers' only respone is an error message that "as of January 1, this content can no longer be streamed in your country."

I'm pretty sure the EU tightly regulates that level of trolling.


I'm reading this through 7 proxies, and two vpns.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

'We used to swap things we didn't use with fish that they didn't use and that enabled us to put together an annual fishing plan.
'What we have got now is a fraction of what we were promised through Brexit. We are going to really, really struggle this year.'

Maybe next time don't vote for the stupid Russian idea.

Thread will be pewtershiat in 5... 4... 3...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British fish?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Royal Navy going to start branding schools of fish and commission a new regiment, the Queen's Own Light Herring Wranglers?   How about sharks with frikkin lasers on their heads too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this Brexit idea isn't as good as the Brits thought it was going to be
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so much stupid as inevitable.

As human populations increase and natural resources are used up, we will see more of this. What do you think China is doing with its man-made offshore islands? It used to be a matter of honor, but it is becoming a matter of necessity.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?


Cry Haddock and unleash the hallibut of war!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleep well Britannia, your eel pie is safe.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gpzjock: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

Cry Haddock and unleash the hallibut of war!


With apologies to Julius Caesar and Bill Shakespeare.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.


I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.


You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Earlier this month there were fears the deployment of ships would evoke memories of the Cod Wars of the 1970s - at times the Royal Navy stopped Icelandic boats interfering with British trawlers."

What they don't write: in Icelandic water, where the Brits had no right to fish. And they lost big time.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain, we have entered the Neutral Zone.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: FTFA:

'We used to swap things we didn't use with fish that they didn't use and that enabled us to put together an annual fishing plan.
'What we have got now is a fraction of what we were promised through Brexit. We are going to really, really struggle this year.'

Maybe next time don't vote for the stupid Russian idea.

Thread will be pewtershiat in 5... 4... 3...


Get over yourself
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Captain, we have entered the Neutral Zone.


Shame most of the Royal Navy we used to have is now wearing a permanent Thoalian cloaking device.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Royal Navy is out looking for the French, but they havent spotted dick.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batlock666: FTFA: "Earlier this month there were fears the deployment of ships would evoke memories of the Cod Wars of the 1970s - at times the Royal Navy stopped Icelandic boats interfering with British trawlers."

What they don't write: in Icelandic water, where the Brits had no right to fish. And they lost big time.


The Iceland National Museum has an entire exhibit dedicated to the UK's humiliation.  And they won it with fishing boats.


Boris is just wasting money here, but it's worth keeping in mind France easily outclasses the UK military in just about every metric, including naval power.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Not so much stupid as inevitable.

As human populations increase and natural resources are used up, we will see more of this. What do you think China is doing with its man-made offshore islands? It used to be a matter of honor, but it is becoming a matter of necessity.


Yes because china was desperate to increase it's land mass by .00001%
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to stay 12 miles out of French waters or you'll get your boat seized. Have fun negotiating with Iceland and Norway without EU backing. Have even more fun importing well-used EU fishing boats that are 15+ years old. Who's ready for another Cod War?
 
mykidsAREmydadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For me the best part of this comments thread is the oh-so-subtle placement of an ad for a fishfinder. If only there was something the French could use..., and so on.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: WastrelWay: Not so much stupid as inevitable.

As human populations increase and natural resources are used up, we will see more of this. What do you think China is doing with its man-made offshore islands? It used to be a matter of honor, but it is becoming a matter of necessity.

Yes because china was desperate to increase it's land mass by .00001%


Actually that's power projection and (in theory) resources. Kind of like China getting many mineral rights in Siberia.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.


You need to know your plaice
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.

You need to know your plaice


I think we are skating on thin ice now.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Royal Navy dispatches four ships"

Four ships isthe Royal Navy these days, not counting the two swan boats and the pedalo.
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: I'm no expert but...: Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.

You need to know your plaice

I think we are skating on thin ice now.


Just keep clam and carry on.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: chitownmike: WastrelWay: Not so much stupid as inevitable.

As human populations increase and natural resources are used up, we will see more of this. What do you think China is doing with its man-made offshore islands? It used to be a matter of honor, but it is becoming a matter of necessity.

Yes because china was desperate to increase it's land mass by .00001%

Actually that's power projection and (in theory) resources. Kind of like China getting many mineral rights in Siberia.


No, it's not like that, at all. Do you ever read your stupid before you post?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.

You need to know your plaice


A lot of crappie jokes in this thread
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
quoteslyfe.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They see me Trawlin' And they hatin'
My Cod is so loud ...try to catch me riding dirty
 
RasIanI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And this was the entire point of Brexit - so yobs and morons could open up a newsfeed today and see those headlines and pictures

Fark user imageView Full Size

....and feel goooooood
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Le croak
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I'm no expert but...: Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.

You need to know your plaice

A lot of crappie jokes in this thread


Hey, we're just seahorsing about here.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WastrelWay: Not so much stupid as inevitable.

As human populations increase and natural resources are used up, we will see more of this. What do you think China is doing with its man-made offshore islands? It used to be a matter of honor, but it is becoming a matter of necessity.

Yes because china was desperate to increase it's land mass by .00001%


It can be used to justify claiming greater territorial waters.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nirvana - Territorial Pissings (Live At The Paramount/1991)
Youtube x6XBlkvTmv8
 
Advernaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish the Canadian navy...never mind.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Mega Steve: I'm no expert but...: Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.

You need to know your plaice

A lot of crappie jokes in this thread

Hey, we're just seahorsing about here.


Yeah, but the jokes are starting to flounder.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I'm no expert but...: Mega Steve: I'm no expert but...: Xetal: Fabric_Man: Marcus Aurelius: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: All haddock is going to break loose.

That one's a bit of a damp squid. How about "all eel is going to break loose"?

I'll mullet over.

I'm sure you'll change your tuna before long.

You all need to stop kraken these lame jokes.

You need to know your plaice

A lot of crappie jokes in this thread

Hey, we're just seahorsing about here.

Yeah, but the jokes are starting to flounder.


Pollocks
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pax Britannica!
 
