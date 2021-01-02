 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   Lucky Brit nabs £39 million (€44 million) in Euromillions lottery, which would have only been worth £31.5 million if he had won it in late 2015. Finally somebody wins from Brexit   (bbc.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Lottery, Bank, winning ticket holder's newfound cash, United Kingdom, 2012 Summer Olympics, Broadsheet, Who Dares Wins, National Lottery  
•       •       •

73 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2021 at 10:50 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Carter's stance is vilified! We took the shifty eurotrash for another 7-1/2 million squid!

/Take that, remoaners
 
IrishinTexas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Will Brits still be able to purchase Euromillons tickets after brexit?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh boy, a Brexit thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder what the after tax take home would be from that.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.