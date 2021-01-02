 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Watching child porn on an iPad in public is a pretty good way to get arrested, pedophile   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God I have a Samsung.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean 1st who the hell would think going into any store to watch child porn was a good idea, but the big one - 2 - why would you spend FOUR HOURS in the store watching child porn?

I just...

The hell?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woods told cops he got confused with some German terms that eventually turned up the explicit content

Oh, yeah that word means "poo".
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What if it was 'child' porn as in pornography FOR children? (kittens, ball pits, trains, etc.) Is the FBI prepared to make that distinction?! ALL HAIL Q!

/i just threw up in my mouth
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The store employees were set to close for the day and were about to clear the iPad's browser history when they discovered the child pornography sites

Does that make them an iWitness?
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone who get caught watching something they shouldn't always says "It was an accident" or "I was hacked".
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media2.giphy.com
 
