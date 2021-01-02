 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   Behold, Fark, a savior has arrived in the New Year   (theguardian.com)
    More: Spiffy, Surfing, Hawaii, Mikey Wright, Sibling, New South Wales, Woman, Surf culture, Instagram video  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ever question a good surfer about rips.

/que beach boys surfer girl because I don't want to watch Mikey
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mikey wins at game of Life.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good video to show how "not safe" even fairly shallow surf can be.  They were able to stand in mid chest deep water yet the surf was basically controlling what they could and couldn't do.  Glad everyone got through that "not dead".
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that beach.  Unless you REALLY know what you are doing, you don't even want to stand close to the water on days like that.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Never ever question a good surfer about rips.

/que beach boys surfer girl because I don't want to watch Mikey


You can tell he knew when to fight it and when to go with it. When the big wave hit, he just grabbed her, held her close, and let it hit and move them further down the beach where they were able to get enough footing to get out.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's not a wave. This is wave."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

catmandu: DON.MAC: Never ever question a good surfer about rips.

/que beach boys surfer girl because I don't want to watch Mikey

You can tell he knew when to fight it and when to go with it. When the big wave hit, he just grabbed her, held her close, and let it hit and move them further down the beach where they were able to get enough footing to get out.


If you can't move in, move laterally to get out of the strike/rip.  Be aware of when a wave is about to hit you and get your breath and just try to fight too much until it's done.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: catmandu: DON.MAC: Never ever question a good surfer about rips.

/que beach boys surfer girl because I don't want to watch Mikey

You can tell he knew when to fight it and when to go with it. When the big wave hit, he just grabbed her, held her close, and let it hit and move them further down the beach where they were able to get enough footing to get out.

If you can't move in, move laterally to get out of the strike/rip.  Be aware of when a wave is about to hit you and get your breath and just try to fight too much until it's done.


just don't
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a good swimmer but I just don't have the experience to handle situations like that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: catmandu: DON.MAC: Never ever question a good surfer about rips.

/que beach boys surfer girl because I don't want to watch Mikey

You can tell he knew when to fight it and when to go with it. When the big wave hit, he just grabbed her, held her close, and let it hit and move them further down the beach where they were able to get enough footing to get out.

If you can't move in, move laterally to get out of the strike/rip.  Be aware of when a wave is about to hit you and get your breath and just try to fight too much until it's done.

just don't


Yikes! That is a bad typo. I'm glad you corrected it, otherwise we'd have dead Farkers  floating in all our oceans or rotting on our beaches, and you know they're going to stink to high heaven.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverborama: I've seen that beach.  Unless you REALLY know what you are doing, you don't even want to stand close to the water on days like that.


Have you been there?
Is that rip about 30 off degrees parallel to the beach?

/a VB for Mickey
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Yikes! That is a bad typo. I'm glad you corrected it, otherwise we'd have dead Farkers  floating in all our oceans or rotting on our beaches, and you know they're going to stink to high heaven.


Maybe noitsnot was thinking like it was till  2020.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
" you may think it's gross
it sure ain't funny
but we're gonna party like it's
2020"
(with apologies to prince)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I'm a good swimmer but I just don't have the experience to handle situations like that.


As an adolescent in was in what called "The Olympic Stream" here in Canada. A program designed to produce Olympic level swimmers (well, duh). I didn't make it, but I'm still a hell of a strong swimmer.

Everything you said. While I'd like to think I'd have a chance the truth is..... Nope. That ain't swimming in a straight line. That's experience with dealing with the sea.

Way different.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's the simple basis for so much of swimming/"watermanship".  Stop trying to keep your head out of the water.  It ain't gonna happen.

Water is gonna go up your nose and in yours ears and sting your eyes.  Deal with it.  Breathe when you can, and you are gonna breathe in some water too.  Deal with it.  Cough occasionally.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: catmandu: DON.MAC: Never ever question a good surfer about rips.

/que beach boys surfer girl because I don't want to watch Mikey

You can tell he knew when to fight it and when to go with it. When the big wave hit, he just grabbed her, held her close, and let it hit and move them further down the beach where they were able to get enough footing to get out.

If you can't move in, move laterally to get out of the strike/rip.  Be aware of when a wave is about to hit you and get your breath and just try to fight too much until it's done.


Well, you are going to drown. You don't fight, just float
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was lucky enough to be stationed out of Pearl for two years. Got a good amount of beach time but none at the north side. Even on the southern shore there was potential for unfun. I once got pinned to the bottom just a few feet from shore at a place called Sandy Beach. Just kinda relaxed and let the ocean do her thing, which involved dragging me through the sand. Better than rock but my back felt like it had been gone over with an electric sander ... and looked like it also.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Here's the simple basis for so much of swimming/"watermanship".  Stop trying to keep your head out of the water.  It ain't gonna happen.

Water is gonna go up your nose and in yours ears and sting your eyes.  Deal with it.  Breathe when you can, and you are gonna breathe in some water too.  Deal with it.  Cough occasionally.


You never learned to swim
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Noice
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: Was lucky enough to be stationed out of Pearl for two years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
