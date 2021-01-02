 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Scottish Sun)   Pull up a barstool and let's have a look inside Britain's long-lost pub that's been frozen in time underneath a huge shopping center   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Frozen in time" from 1993.

Getting old is weird.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah. 1993. It's amazing to see how people lived back then.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering Britain's history began in the 10th century, a bar closing and being covered up in 1993 kinda kills the "long lost" aspect...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many people for way back then are still alive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norman!
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it was a bad conversion from a restaurant. Probably poor location which is why it was converted in a desparate attempt to make a profit.

It will not be missed.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't one of the pubs they will strip to walls and ship all the pieces to the States to resurrect. We have plenty of these already.

Some of them are still open.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm underwhelmed. They should do an article about my childhood bedroom. I last slept there in 1994 but it is still more or less just the way I left it.

"Experts are excited but mystified by the presence of a petrified sock found in a corner of the closet," the Sun reports.
 
Warmachine999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That looks like the kind of place that would look cool being converted into a Star Wars themed cantina, or even back to the medieval/middle eastern theme it currently has.  If I had the money, and that bar was somewhere close to me, I would consider doing just that.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1993? Now I feel like going on a eurodance binge.
 
jay_bones15
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kurt Cobain was Murdered
 
electricjebus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was expecting something at least Pre war.  It's Britain, every other building is a pub in some neighborhoods.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are the peanuts okay?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This would've been impressive

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mmojo: Woah. 1993. It's amazing to see how people lived back then.


Yeah, when I first read "1993" I got to wondering if this was written by a little kid.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think at least 10 years has passed since I last saw this pub on Fark.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tmyk: "Frozen in time" from 1993.

Getting old is weird.


Beats the alternative.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
article: 'And a new novel featuring the abandoned pub is also due to be released'

The real reason for the article.
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Norman!


Well played sir.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mmojo: Woah. 1993. It's amazing to see how people lived back then.


Amazing that they had electric lights way back in those days.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: This would've been impressive

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 298x450]


"I'll have a beer.  And a mop."
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone having flashbacks to F/X 2?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thatguy!1984: Considering Britain's history began in the 10th century, a bar closing and being covered up in 1993 kinda kills the "long lost" aspect...


Yep, that amazing Saxon building Stone Henge
 
