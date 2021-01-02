 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   Florida is vaccinating seniors first, but it's not going too well ...because Florida   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Florida, Vaccine, Sarasota, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vaccination, vaccine distribution  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many 1992 Buick Roadmasters with 4,178 miles on the clock and the left turn signal on permanently does it take to destroy a vaccine distribution site?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everything about this pandemic has been mishandled from day one. Why would you expect anything less at this point!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Hundreds wait in line to be vaccinated at Lakes Park Regional Library in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday."

media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


Alternate caption "hundreds infected while waited in line to be vaccinated at Lakes Park Regional Library in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they'd just paid attention to everything last year, they'd have realized that they really needed to develop a vaccine that they could just dump in the water supply.

There are going to be so many people who refuse this vaccine it's going to be a monumental task to reach herd immunity.

Frankly, I really wish we could round up the people who refuse (as opposed to the people who can't because of legitimate medical conditions) and throw them all on a big island or small continent. We could call it Covidstralia.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seniors are a precious source of continuing revenue for Florida's nursing home and home-care industry, so they must be kept alive. Health care workers can be replaced, so they are expendable. Think of the economy!
 
