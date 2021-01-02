 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Ultimate Classic Rock)   50 years ago yesterday, the last cigarette ad appeared on television. I guess we have come a long, long way   (ultimateclassicrock.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since I'm nearly 50, that would explain why I never have seen a cigarette ad on TV.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing this TV commercial a lot when I was a kid:

Johnny Smoke psa 1960's anti smoking
Youtube NWm6PUGpfVU
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: [im2.ezgif.com image 540x304]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you watch any older B&W TV show the people on it smoke like chimneys because the cigarette companies paid them to include more cigarettes. I noticed Mission Impossible has a lots of smokers. The Twilight Zone as well.

They show more people drinking liquor as well. Everyone gets offered a drink.
 
HomoHabilis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is what subby meant to end with...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flintstones Cigarette Commercial
Youtube NAExoSozc2c
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: If you watch any older B&W TV show the people on it smoke like chimneys because the cigarette companies paid them to include more cigarettes. I noticed Mission Impossible has a lots of smokers. The Twilight Zone as well.

They show more people drinking liquor as well. Everyone gets offered a drink.


Rod Serling was a chimney. I don't think there is a clip of him that doesn't have a cigarette.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size

Like FDR's wheelchair, there was a media conspiracy to hide Obama's smoking.
 
neofonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Flintstones Winston ads - can't believe this was a thing.

https://youtu.be/BVRO6GAfvzA
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'kool' tag on a smoke break?
 
