Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Slate)   How to exorcise 2020 with exercise   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Tea, new year, cups of tea, better habits, little tools, Last year's early quarantine, help of British writer Meera Sodha, book East  
posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2021 at 7:14 AM



syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Here is an entire article recommending stuff to buy on Amazon.

Pathetic.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How about exorcising the cookies from that stupidass website.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No
 
acouvis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How about excorsing fake infomercial stories from Fark's front page instead?
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So that was terrible.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just going to clean my house and wash all my clothes like I do every year.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I should buy something off Amazon.  Buying things from Amazon would make me happy AND healthy.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got a Quest vr for Christmas, and it surprised me how addicted I've become to exercising with the damn thing. Normally I just feel awkward, but blocking out the real world helps.

Not going to provide you with an Amazon link for it though.. lol.
 
