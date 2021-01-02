 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Salon)   Here's the key to having an alcohol-free January, though what's the point, right?   (salon.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope that my book can serve as a resource

Crikey has late-night Fark turned into QVC?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah too late for that. **hic**
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well maybe we'll go for a dry February instead.

Yeah that's the ticket.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Step one; don't imbibe alcohol.

Think that covers everything.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Yeah too late for that. **hic**


No kidding. Right there with you.

Of course, I'm not going to wait an entire month to enjoy one of my favorite Christmas presents:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And if anyone is interested in Irish Whiskey, I recommend this one highly. Very tasty.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Well maybe we'll go for a dry February instead.

Yeah that's the ticket.


It is shorter than January at least.

There was a scene from Rescue Me where the fire chief tells Denis Leary's character that he wanted him to get sober for 30 days.

Denis Leary (incredulous):  In a row?

At least it wasn't 37.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been temperant since mid-October because I've been motivated to break the addiction/habit/reflex of drinking nightly since the summer.  The downside has been my compensation has moved to food. But, at least I'm regularly sober.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: I've been temperant since mid-October because I've been motivated to break the addiction/habit/reflex of drinking nightly since the summer.  The downside has been my compensation has moved to food. But, at least I'm regularly sober.


Good for you
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
weed.  the key is weed.  tune yourself accordingly.
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey! Nobody likes a quitter.
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm doing a Dry January.

But I take issue with the article's claim that the younger generations are drinking less. I'm genX and drank very little when I was young. Throw on twenty years of taxes and marriage, career wrong turns, job losses, roof repairs, family mental health events, well, I think the youngsters will do just fine supporting their local gin mills one day.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: I take issue with the article's claim that the younger generations are drinking less


You would be correct in taking issue with that claim. According to the CDC, "[alcohol consumption] was highest among adults aged 18-24 (35.6%) and 25-44 (34.3%), and decreased with increasing age after age 45. This pattern was observed for both men and women." source
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

August11: I'm doing a Dry January.

But I take issue with the article's claim that the younger generations are drinking less. I'm genX and drank very little when I was young. Throw on twenty years of taxes and marriage, career wrong turns, job losses, roof repairs, family mental health events, well, I think the youngsters will do just fine supporting their local gin mills one day.


I concur.  My teen drinking was maybe one drink in total.  At college, I rarely drank to be drunk and didn't enjoy the experience.  My 30s, though.  Whoa, Nelly.  For me it was a slow, glacial transition that is obvious in hind-sight but getting to being drunk every night took a long time.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The trick is to drink so much in December that you don't sober up until February.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you are going to do a dry month, February is the answer because it is shortest.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My wife and I are're doing this, starting Monday (we get the 24th to the 4th off). I've definitely drank too much this year and I can't get rid of this belly while drinking.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smoke weed every day and have a nice glass of top shelf scotch like once a month or so.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: weed.  the key is weed.  tune yourself accordingly.


Strangely enough, it's worked for me, and without becoming a complete stoner instead of an alcoholic.  For whatever reason, I've got no off switch with booze and drank every day.  I quit drinking, and the most I ever smoke is a one-hitter, and that's not even every day.
Addiction is weird like that.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sprgrss: If you are going to do a dry month, February is the answer because it is shortest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: rainbowbutter: weed.  the key is weed.  tune yourself accordingly.

Strangely enough, it's worked for me, and without becoming a complete stoner instead of an alcoholic.  For whatever reason, I've got no off switch with booze and drank every day.  I quit drinking, and the most I ever smoke is a one-hitter, and that's not even every day.
Addiction is weird like that.


I also know multiple people that have quit smoking cigarettes with weed.  That drug just needs to be legalized everywhere.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you want a sure fire way to stop drinking, have yourself a herniated disk between L2/L3. This area contains the nerve bundles that control your digestive system, including your bladder. If your lucky, like I am, your skin will become super sensitive, you'll form blisters around your hip and upper legs, peeing and pooping will burn, and any alcohol consumption is an instant hangover the next day. Want to drink more than normal, because fark it why not? Oh enjoy your day long searing headache, constant puking, and a whole body ache like you have the flu.


/Always think on the bright side of life
 
