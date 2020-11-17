 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   More than 80,000 Americans deaths from Covid-19 over the next three weeks according to CDC. Deaths, not cases. Deaths   (cnn.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly this is what we voted for.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the Obvious tag is not violating quarantine.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is 2.5 deaths a minute.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

davidphogan: Sadly this is what we voted for.


Not all of 'we' voted for this.


Dumbasses, every one of them
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wOulD oF bEen 2 kAJeelIan If tRumP haDn'T sHuT doWn AiR tRavEl wiTh gYna!

/chexmix, libulardoes!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey and flu season. \o/

... /o\ ....
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not dead yet!"
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just putting the finishing touches on the Trump legacy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I don't care what you say, I want to have New Year's with my family! I need to get back to work! My kids are really hurting without school! We've been locked up too long, we can't do this much longer!

I think that's most of them, what did I miss?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
don't worry, kids will go to school when they're grown up

this isn't scarring them for life or breaking their parents or impoverishing them or anything
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: don't worry, kids will go to school when they're grown up

this isn't scarring them for life or breaking their parents or impoverishing them or anything


You don't come in contact with kids on a daily basis, do ya?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: moothemagiccow: don't worry, kids will go to school when they're grown up

this isn't scarring them for life or breaking their parents or impoverishing them or anything

You don't come in contact with kids on a daily basis, do ya?


Hmmm

I wonder if taking the disease seriously might have helped kids go back to school sooner
 
WithinReason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Look, I don't care what you say, I want to have New Year's with my family! I need to get back to work! My kids are really hurting without school! We've been locked up too long, we can't do this much longer!

I think that's most of them, what did I miss?


Drinking alone at home makes me look like an alcoholic, but if I do it at a crowded bar it means I'm social.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Gyrfalcon: moothemagiccow: don't worry, kids will go to school when they're grown up

this isn't scarring them for life or breaking their parents or impoverishing them or anything

You don't come in contact with kids on a daily basis, do ya?

Hmmm

I wonder if taking the disease seriously might have helped kids go back to school sooner


memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That would be 80,000 Republican-sponsored deaths, Subby.

Brought to you from the administration that stated, "...we want them infected".
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's... awful. :( Wow. I hope it... doesn't get that bad. Argh.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Look, I don't care what you say, I want to have New Year's with my family! I need to get back to work! My kids are really hurting without school! We've been locked up too long, we can't do this much longer!

I think that's most of them, what did I miss?


Um, hookers and blow.  You always miss that one though.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas!
 
janzee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To think much of this could have been avoided through leadership and adherence to a few simple rules.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Gyrfalcon: Look, I don't care what you say, I want to have New Year's with my family! I need to get back to work! My kids are really hurting without school! We've been locked up too long, we can't do this much longer!

I think that's most of them, what did I miss?

Um, hookers and blow.  You always miss that one though.


Way way back when I was in High School, my mom asked me what I was going to give up for Lent.

"Hookers and blow, ma!  Hookers and blow!"

Worst 5+ weeks of my life...
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

janzee: To think much of this could have been avoided through leadership and adherence to a few simple rules.


But my freedumbs!
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every single person who dismisses COVID-19 by bringing up the "99% survival rate" should be rounded up and thrown into a wood chipper with dull blades and running on half power.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And with this more communicable strain, things could get much worse.  More people catching it, of course means more deaths (assuming the new strain is just as deadly).

I wonder if Covid19 will end up like the flu, something we have to make a vaccine for every year.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These are those death panels Sarah Palin warned us about.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
2020 sucked

But 2021 is when the bills from 2020 come due
 
Flurching
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What do you call 80k dead Americans? A good start, you can boost it yet, come on, American exceptionalism should not settle for less tha 100k per week. As Arnold said, "you can do it!"
 
Flurching
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cythraul: And with this more communicable strain, things could get much worse.  More people catching it, of course means more deaths (assuming the new strain is just as deadly).

I wonder if Covid19 will end up like the flu, something we have to make a vaccine for every year.


It's a coronavirus so 6 months ish is immunity limit historically
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: don't worry, kids will go to school when they're grown up

this isn't scarring them for life or breaking their parents or impoverishing them or anything


DIAF plague rat.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flurching: Cythraul: And with this more communicable strain, things could get much worse.  More people catching it, of course means more deaths (assuming the new strain is just as deadly).

I wonder if Covid19 will end up like the flu, something we have to make a vaccine for every year.

It's a coronavirus so 6 months ish is immunity limit historically


This article suggests there may be hope.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad Canadian: Puffy McBooze: Gyrfalcon: Look, I don't care what you say, I want to have New Year's with my family! I need to get back to work! My kids are really hurting without school! We've been locked up too long, we can't do this much longer!

I think that's most of them, what did I miss?

Um, hookers and blow.  You always miss that one though.

Way way back when I was in High School, my mom asked me what I was going to give up for Lent.

"Hookers and blow, ma!  Hookers and blow!"

Worst 5+ weeks of my life...


I don't understand, so it got better after you got hookers and blow back though right, certainly you DID not satisfy that unreasonable biatch.
 
