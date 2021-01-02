 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WFTV Orlando)   Coast Guard suspends search for 29-foot boat with 20 souls aboard reported overdue from Bimini. Not saying it's Bermuda Triangle, but it's Bermuda Triangle   (wftv.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's why you buy one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Best $500 you'll ever spend.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: And that's why you buy one of these:

[Fark user image 300x400]

Best $500 you'll ever spend.


Or for half that cost they could have flown.

;-)
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another reason Aquaman sucks at his job
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
soon to be added to the COVID death number
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Twenty people making that crossing on a 29-foot boat? Yeah, no.
 
gaspode
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Claw shrimp got em
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
2021 is getting off to an auspicious start.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We delivered the boat with all passengers safely to the New Earth in the Magellanic Clouds.

Yours, Pleiadian Galactic Transport, Inc.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
and you laughed at the Kraken
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 2021 is getting off to an auspicious start.


Only one dead so far in my social circle. So 2021 is only 20% as lethal as 2020!

/ Friend's dad died from covid yesterday
// Woohoo happy new year
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been on a P-3 Orion SAR flight for 8 hours in the mid-Atlantic looking for survivors of a freighter that went down near the Azores. All we found was lots and lots of water and white caps.

All souls lost. Probably these folks also. RIP.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lot of people per foot in that craft.
 
