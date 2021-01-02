 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KBZK Bozeman)   ♬ Moving to Montana soon ♬ Gonna be a recreational marijuana tycoon ♬   (kbzk.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is there an article that isn't a video? For those of us that have had legal weed for years that might be helpful.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell the guy in the video got there early he looks higher then giraffe pussy
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now I really want to go to Glacier NP! And this still isn't enough to get me to Bozeman for ice climbing. Too cold.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've flirted with the idea of positioning myself as a marijuana middleman when it's inevitably legalized here in Sweden (which may take a while - Swedes' views on drugs are surprisingly rigid).
But then I think that there's already an entity or three with a hell of a lot more resources than me also waiting for the same.
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoopie!

/ty-yo
//ty-yay
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was driving down the high way last night at 65mph, in the rain, with my windows up, and I could still smell marijuana as a car passed me and pulled over into my lane.

That stuff has such a strong odor.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I've flirted with the idea of positioning myself as a marijuana middleman when it's inevitably legalized here in Sweden (which may take a while - Swedes' views on drugs are surprisingly rigid).
But then I think that there's already an entity or three with a hell of a lot more resources than me also waiting for the same.


Position yourself politically then. Join the party most likely to legalize. Get connections, make donations, make your views known, and when it is legalized, it puts yourself in the box seat for either a license (if regulated) or position with the regulating/monopoly authority (if state controlled).

You'd be surprised how easy it is to do such things.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I was driving down the high way last night at 65mph, in the rain, with my windows up, and I could still smell marijuana as a car passed me and pulled over into my lane.

That stuff has such a strong odor.


It's the one thing that puts me off the stuff. I'd be happy if they legalized it here but made the only allowable delivery methods via edibles or vaporizing. Anything that reduces that god damn stink for the rest of us when not imbibing.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

englaja: Cythraul: I was driving down the high way last night at 65mph, in the rain, with my windows up, and I could still smell marijuana as a car passed me and pulled over into my lane.

That stuff has such a strong odor.

It's the one thing that puts me off the stuff. I'd be happy if they legalized it here but made the only allowable delivery methods via edibles or vaporizing. Anything that reduces that god damn stink for the rest of us when not imbibing.


Oh no! Your delicate, virgin nostrils!

Anyway.
 
Flincher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Texas will be the last state to legalize it because dumbfuks are in charge here.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We passed recreational marijuana here 6 years ago. I bought some, and after a while I was like "Why am I doing this?" I really don't like smoking because that was giving me smoker's cough (what a surprise?). I bought a vape thingy, and that was worse. So, then I tried edibles, and thought this is way too expensive, and then I gave up, and thought "what's the point?"

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Lesson: You can never go back.
 
