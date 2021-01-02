 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Photoshop this antique toy
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrutonGaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is terrible. I'm sorry.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\ Thankee for thee blankee Terrapin Bound
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
katod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Lamb-eretta, of course.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.