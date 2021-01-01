 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If you've lost two kids the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has found them   (wfla.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tried to read the story but got the message:

Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

Ummmm I'm in the US.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll say this about my old man: if he lost a couple kids, they by-God STAYED lost.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office finds loose goats

I bet they did.  I bet they did...
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida tag, Subby. Know it. Use it. Embrace it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are totes somebody's goats.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my winter coat was that fluffy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good ole' Black Phillip is up to his old antics of getting free once again...sigh. Never should have cracked that tomb
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't have 7 proxies?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspects keep asking for someone named M-a-a-a-a-t-t
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poor little kids. I hope they find a good home
 
