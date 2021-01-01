 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   Handful of idiots imbibing toxin to purge themselves of toxins. And they pay handsomely for it
    Amazon Rainforest, Phyllomedusa, Peruvian Amazon, Frog, Feeling, Amazon Basin, Amazon River, amphibian  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wow! all the violent purging of ayahuasca with none of the visions and you get to burn and blister yourself too!

do NOT sign me up, california new age-ers.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat
fark that
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems like a self-correcting problem. Yeah, go for it, sounds like a good time.  o.O
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ.  If you want to purge, just get a pack of Red Man and have a big wad. You'll feel good, then you'll start to feel bad, and by then it will be too late.

But once the heaving and sweating stop, you'll feel just capital.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It was the worst experience of my life," Ms. Allison said.

For the record, I don't even remember having sex with this woman. You would think 30 seconds of passion would be more memorable ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here I sit, thinking I was taking big risks by eating uncured bacon that I bought  before Christmas.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kidneys and liver are working just fine TYVM.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: And here I sit, thinking I was taking big risks by eating uncured bacon that I bought  before Christmas.


Did you cook it this time?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: And here I sit, thinking I was taking big risks by eating uncured bacon that I bought  before Christmas.


Taste the rainbow!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: wow! all the violent purging of ayahuasca with none of the visions and you get to burn and blister yourself too!

do NOT sign me up, california new age-ers.


Yeah, this is some stupid shut.  Ayahuasca, despite the violent purging, was on another level.  Not even spiritual but it puts mushrooms to shame when it comes to it.

I got out of a depressive episode with ayahuasca that prescribed meds weren't treating.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of taking poison to rid yourself of toxins, why not just drain it out with a little bloodletting?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair of the frog?
 
photokinetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they capture one, they often bind the frog cross-limbed, place it near a fire to induce stress, then dab its skin with small sticks

So animal torture is cool.  That's nice to know.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: This seems like a self-correcting problem. Yeah, go for it, sounds like a good time.  o.O


Yeah, so does anti-vaxxers and praying the germs away until parents start giving kids the same shiat, it becomes endemic in stupidity, and suddenly we are drinking bleach to cure covid and idiots are destroying vials of medicine and million of people are dead.

Maybe if we buttchug essential oils and frog mucus, we can cure everything!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: When they capture one, they often bind the frog cross-limbed, place it near a fire to induce stress, then dab its skin with small sticks

So animal torture is cool.  That's nice to know.


But it purges toxins!  So it's a necessary evil.

Despite purging toxins being bullshiat.
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The frog only gives this magical slime when it feels threatened.  I admit, I've never had a reptile/amphibian as a pet, only cats and dogs.  But I will be damned if I threaten those dogs/cats.  Even when they poop/pee in the house, or destroy furniture, they still know they are beloved fleabags.  Albeit will less food for a couple weeks.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everything medical has some negative side affect. you've seen the commercials.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Yeah, so does anti-vaxxers and praying the germs away until parents start giving kids the same shiat, it becomes endemic in stupidity, and suddenly we are drinking bleach to cure covid and idiots are destroying vials of medicine and million of people are dead.


But at least the frog stupidity is only contagious to you if you let it be.  Covidiocy can give you covid even if you aren't being stupid.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bet $100 it's here already, I just haven't heard about it yet.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They always talk about toxins and they never say what it is, lead, mercury or something weirder?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Froggy went a courtin he did ride.
Fark user imageView Full Size

KAMBOOOO
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant monkey frog sez:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
I did not make my toxic secretions for your woo woo soul purging entertainment jerks. It's actually lubricant for my miniature moped which I ride off on into the sunset while your vomit until daybreak
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising.
Look at how many poor choices Americans make.
Voting
Smoking
Drinking
Sticking things in crazy
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People used to ingest mercury thinking it would give them immortality or cure syphilis.

People can be really stupid sometimes.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eravior: Instead of taking poison to rid yourself of toxins, why not just drain it out with a little bloodletting?


Leeches are organic and all natural
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The idea is to make yourself feel horrible so that you may, after, feel wonderful

Why do you keep banging your head against the wall?
Because it feels so good when I stop.

/don't remember the exact joke
//but, yeah
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a bunch of new age bullshiat that article was. Sounded like something from the 60's.

Then again, this generation eats Tide pods. That smacks of intelligence also -- kinda dim intelligence.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why anyone today believes drugs are actually magic I'll never figure out.

No, toad slime isn't changing your vomit into special bad juju vomit. No, your DMT doesn't send your consciousness to another plane of existence. No, there aren't multiple overlapping realities whose only evidence stems from hallucinogens.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, I'm going to leave a jar of mayo under the dryer vent for six days, then sell the goop at $150/teaspoon as a "body purifying treatment."

Costs less, no animal torture, and any occasional cases of runaway salmonella are readily treated with common antibiotics. Win!
 
Parrahs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Why anyone today believes drugs are actually magic I'll never figure out.

No, toad slime isn't changing your vomit into special bad juju vomit. No, your DMT doesn't send your consciousness to another plane of existence. No, there aren't multiple overlapping realities whose only evidence stems from hallucinogens.


To paraphrase Brad Warner (as I remember things...), why does all these mind-expanding substances always leave you unsuited for operating heavy machinery? Shouldn't your improved mind instead make you better at dealing with reality at it's most immediate there and then?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Holy shiat
fark that


More like holy frog sweat.

The holy shiat treatment costs extra.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rik01: What a bunch of new age bullshiat that article was. Sounded like something from the 60's.

Then again, this generation eats Tide pods. That smacks of intelligence also -- kinda dim intelligence.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Is miffed at these shenanigans.
 
emonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I dunno, if I was subject to migraines and this offered some hope of relief, I might go for it.  A 15-minute barf-fest seems like a good trade-off for not being unpredictably incapacitated a few days every month.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Thin their ranks out a little...."
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These people are so accustomed to living as parasitic royalty in paradise that they search for new ways to feel pain because their life doesn't have any? Is this some sort of look into the human psyche- that we need pain or at least "lows" to feel alive or that we exist in reality?
Maybe we can start taxing them?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hobnail: Christ.  If you want to purge, just get a pack of Red Man and have a big wad. You'll feel good, then you'll start to feel bad, and by then it will be too late.

But once the heaving and sweating stop, you'll feel just capital.


I remember my first time with Skoal too.  And then each time I took a break for more than a month.  Damn glad I gave that (and cigarettes) up 10 years ago.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

emonk: I dunno, if I was subject to migraines and this offered some hope of relief, I might go for it.  A 15-minute barf-fest seems like a good trade-off for not being unpredictably incapacitated a few days every month.


I'm guessing barf-fests don't make YOUR migraines worse? Some of us aren't that lucky.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When did so many people on Fark become so afraid of just about anything that is slightly different than basic mainstream suburban BS?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These are the same people that love to smell their own farts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wantingout: When did so many people on Fark become so afraid of just about anything that is slightly different than basic mainstream suburban BS?


Slightly?
 
