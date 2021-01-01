 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

"Hey, our town put on a great fireworks display for New Years Eve." Scotland: "That's a wee bit lame, laddie"
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Scots were always the best engineers; the best software engineers as it seems here with those drones.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
To the best of my knowledge, these are 2 centimeter GPS drones, and do not have any communication between any of them*.  Each one is individually programmed to fly an exact course at an exact speed and stay there for an exact time.  So the timing and choreography are critical.

I wonder how many drones they lost in practice.

*If I'm wrong we'll know very shortly
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anyone know how much a drone fleet costs?

/no it's not cause I want to spell out swear words in the night sky
//well not solely that
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: the best software engineers


Anyone can get a copy of BetaFlight from Github.  But only a Scot will tell you that he didn't pay a nickel for it :)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Anyone know how much a drone fleet costs?

/no it's not cause I want to spell out swear words in the night sky
//well not solely that


4 outrunner motors with ESCs and a flight controller will run $300 minimum, then add in a frame, GPS, and at least one radio.  In the US you'll also need a ground control station for each drone because hey, freedom.

Not cheap.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Because the covid they flew that schit remotely and then superimposed the video on video screens . Notice how nobody on the screens looks at the light display.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ruudbob: Because the covid they flew that schit remotely and then superimposed the video on video screens . Notice how nobody on the screens looks at the light display.


Still quite an achievement.
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Super proud of Scotland for canceling Hogmanay. The city was quiet last night except for some Glaswegians trying to storm the castle. Everything about this video is beautiful but I hope to take part in the torchlight procession this year.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: ruudbob: Because the covid they flew that schit remotely and then superimposed the video on video screens . Notice how nobody on the screens looks at the light display.

Still quite an achievement.


Oh yes, this video is beautiful. Truthfully, it brought tears to my eyes. I am a sap and loved it. I only wish the farking covid would be gone.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: Scots were always the best engineers; the best software engineers as it seems here with those drones.


The company is English....
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruudbob: Oh yes, this video is beautiful. Truthfully, it brought tears to my eyes. I am a sap and loved it. I only wish the farking covid would be gone.


Agreed. It would have been a lot better to be there in person watching this.

Ahh well, there's always next year...
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn I think it is time to ban war.  Those were very cheap drones (on a military spending level) and what they did was a cheap display, now past that across to real war, each of those drones could be armed and programed to display a totally different kind of fireworks.

Mass slaughter should not be this easy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please tell me I am not the only one who thought we were about to see some "goats"?

/shudder
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 850x394]

Please tell me I am not the only one who thought we were about to see some "goats"?

/shudder


came here to post this.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: Anyone know how much a drone fleet costs?

/no it's not cause I want to spell out swear words in the night sky
//well not solely that

4 outrunner motors with ESCs and a flight controller will run $300 minimum, then add in a frame, GPS, and at least one radio.  In the US you'll also need a ground control station for each drone because hey, freedom.

Not cheap.


If it was cheap, you could bet your behind that Disney would be doing these every night at their parks, as opposed to spending 50M a year on real fireworks.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was neat.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a shame that Disney stopped doing that. I think it was two or three years ago, they put on an amazing display for Christmas by the Disney Springs. I had hoped that they would do more shows, but they never did.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's nothing - you should see what the Welsh do!

What Welshmen do when they're bored
Youtube vGOGOxtN2lM
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd like to try a Raasay malt, but for now, $86 something for 6oz. shipped to U.S. !

Maybe some day.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: Anyone know how much a drone fleet costs?

/no it's not cause I want to spell out swear words in the night sky
//well not solely that

4 outrunner motors with ESCs and a flight controller will run $300 minimum, then add in a frame, GPS, and at least one radio.  In the US you'll also need a ground control station for each drone because hey, freedom.

Not cheap.

If it was cheap, you could bet your behind that Disney would be doing these every night at their parks, as opposed to spending 50M a year on real fireworks.


But it's a cool vs spectacular sort of thing.  Swarms of drones are cool.  Disney fireworks are farking spectacular.  From a technology and artistry point of view Disney puts on fireworks displays that are second to none and I'm sorry but lights moving around in the sky will never be as cool as precision explosions of light and colour.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 850x394]

Please tell me I am not the only one who thought we were about to see some "goats"?

/shudder


Can't be, no wedding ring.
 
