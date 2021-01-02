 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC DFW)   Firing a gun to celebrate New Years is not fireworks   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't judge me!!!
DNRTFA
 
MegaLib
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the family.   I am grateful that the Biden / Harris administration will fix this problem
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cook said one of the occupants later told police they were celebrating and dancing inside the apartment, they had a gun out and it accidentally went off and struck the child in the head.

Oh, look, another Responsible Gun Owner.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just surprised that it does not happen much more. There is nothing worse then a child dying from something that is easily prevented. This is such a case. All people need is a tiny bit of common sense. Sadly the adults he was with had none.
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And here I was thinking I was being a chopper parent when I considered hiding the family in the bathtub last night as the sound of automatic gunfire rang through the neighborhood but then I rested easy in the freedom of my merican neighbors to celebrate the sacred second amendment and how it's really really worth it
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Cook said one of the occupants later told police they were celebrating and dancing inside the apartment, they had a gun out and it accidentally went off and struck the child in the head.

Oh look, another Responsible Gun Owner.


Another Glock owner, anyway.

/ just guessing
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I live about a mile from the location. And there were more gunshot celebrations going on aside from this tragic report. It's heartbreaking.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This reminds me of those middle east weddings and parties where it's customary for them to fire AK-47s and shotguns while dancing around... with just one hand! Oh so many videos of those where people got shot, especially in the head. Go look them up on leakreality or hoodsite. Made me never want to attend those parties if ever I have a middle eastern friend who's getting married lol!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It should be considered a valid affirmative defense to shoot any aholes who celebrate by firing guns into the air. Seems like it is equivalent to justifying using deadly force in defense of others.
 
