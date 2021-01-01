 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Bored Panda)
    Cool, Probability theory, Probability, Law, Theory, laws of thermodynamics, large numbers, Event, Laws of thermodynamics  
SalmonberryPie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to gamble, so I really like the re-staging of the lottery winner for a photo op. He won again!
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How the hell did this get green lit?
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: How the hell did this get green lit?


Coincidence.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was sitting on the toilet doing my business and a  person started opening the bathroom door. I said Someone's in Here! And that person didn't come in.

Pretty amazy!
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I was sitting on the toilet doing my business and a  person started opening the bathroom door. I said Someone's in Here! And that person didn't come in.

Pretty amazy!


OMG! I was the one who didn't go into the bathroom! WHAT AN AMAZING COINCIDENCE

praise jesus
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Circusdog320: I was sitting on the toilet doing my business and a  person started opening the bathroom door. I said Someone's in Here! And that person didn't come in.

Pretty amazy!

OMG! I was the one who didn't go into the bathroom! WHAT AN AMAZING COINCIDENCE

praise jesus


You 2 should maybe shower, have some fun
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: How the hell did this get green lit?


Drunk mods prefer some over others.

Thats how.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jim32rr: GoodDoctorB: Circusdog320: I was sitting on the toilet doing my business and a  person started opening the bathroom door. I said Someone's in Here! And that person didn't come in.

Pretty amazy!

OMG! I was the one who didn't go into the bathroom! WHAT AN AMAZING COINCIDENCE

praise jesus

You 2 should maybe shower, have some fun


You're just jealous because it didn't happen to you

Changed my life
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jim32rr: GoodDoctorB: Circusdog320: I was sitting on the toilet doing my business and a  person started opening the bathroom door. I said Someone's in Here! And that person didn't come in.

Pretty amazy!

OMG! I was the one who didn't go into the bathroom! WHAT AN AMAZING COINCIDENCE

praise jesus

You 2 should maybe shower, have some fun


What color would that shower be?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I football player was coached and mentored by guy who turned out to be his father? What a COINCIDENCE that they didn't write the dudes' names in the post.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Caddyshack Chevy Chase
Youtube DsqvVCm7VqY
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
miller explains the wierdness goin on
Youtube X4QKiYar9pI
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One nation elected a smart, compassionate man as its leader, and then, right after him, the VERY SAME nation elected a foolish, cruel man as leader in the VERY SAME OFFICE.

I mean, how crazy is that?
 
