Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   Photos show stark contrast between New Year's Eve 2019 and 2020. Kinda showing off there, Australia   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Seoul, New York City, New Year's Eve celebrations, South Korea, Times Square, Korean War, Associated Press, large crowds  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that first set might as well have been taken 10 minutes apart.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Considering the local wildlife - perhaps it's for the best that no one in Australia goes out on New Years Eve.

Ever.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thinnest newz I've ever seen!!!!!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Considering the local wildlife - perhaps it's for the best that no one in Australia goes out on New Years Eve.

Ever.


True, the bogans can be dangerous.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
New years Eve 2021
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: New years Eve 2021
[Fark user image 425x240]


Come on...that's just ridiculous...

It'll be like that WAY before Dec 31st 2021.

/And knowing how things have to suck, we'll probably end up with the Armand Assante version too
 
thisman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Yeah, that first set might as well have been taken 10 minutes apart.


The water police said that on the harbour as a whole there were only about 20% of the usual number of boats.

/How much do I have to pay whoever Gladys' current secret boyfriend is to get a Farm Cove mooring permit??
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AP needs to hire one of the listicle alumni from Buzzfeed because man that was awkward
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But they don't got no freedom in Austria!
 
