Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida family celebrates New Year with house warming. Firefighters invited   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Fire officials, Clay County, Members of Clay County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, house fire, temporary housing, home, firefighters  
posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 7:41 PM



BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Watch out, you might get what you're after.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action
Youtube ftVyctxelvc
 
