 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post)   Months of working from home ZIPPER MERGE, MORON, LEARN IT have left many workers missing OH JESUS CHRIST GET OUT OF THE FAST LANE, ASSHAT their commutes, which gave them LEARN TO SIGNAL, JACKASS a daily opportunity to decompress   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
50
    More: Unlikely, Commuting, Telecommuting, morning commute, drive home, usual 50-minute Metro ride, resident Erwin Hesse, young boys, home life  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one knows that a zipper merge. Except for the few of us that do and then get all the road rage from people who don't.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge. Except for the few of us that do and then get all the road rage from people who don't.



I was arguing with my boss for more than a year that zipper merge is the only farking fair way to do it when finally, the state police came out said it.

Here in VT, they had a construction ahead sign 7 miles from the single lane merge.   7 farking miles of idiots all getting into the left lane early and getting pissed when I pass them.  Some of them would place there car in the farking lane to block me, while still 2 miles from the farking lane merge.  When you get to the front, there is all kinds of space because people can't drive anyway.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge. Except for the few of us that do and then get all the road rage from people who don't.


I was arguing with my boss for more than a year that zipper merge is the only farking fair way to do it when finally, the state police came out said it.

Here in VT, they had a construction ahead sign 7 miles from the single lane merge.   7 farking miles of idiots all getting into the left lane early and getting pissed when I pass them.  Some of them would place there car in the farking lane to block me, while still 2 miles from the farking lane merge.  When you get to the front, there is all kinds of space because people can't drive anyway.


The problem with the zipper merge is you have to trust that the rest of the column of cars will cooperate and follow the lead. Not gonna happen.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I choose where I live based on my commute, as best I can.  So that all the things I need in life - grocery store, gym, pharmacy, are on my way to and from work.  Having to make a special trip to the grocery store because I'm working from home is a pain, even though it's no more than 3 miles round trip.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge. Except for the few of us that do and then get all the road rage from people who don't.


I was arguing with my boss for more than a year that zipper merge is the only farking fair way to do it when finally, the state police came out said it.

Here in VT, they had a construction ahead sign 7 miles from the single lane merge.   7 farking miles of idiots all getting into the left lane early and getting pissed when I pass them.  Some of them would place there car in the farking lane to block me, while still 2 miles from the farking lane merge.  When you get to the front, there is all kinds of space because people can't drive anyway.


In theory it would be an orderly way to merge, but that is just theory.  In reality people will not do that.  I am fairly certain that where I live (Chicago) the people that wait until the last second to merge have no idea what a zipper merge is.  They are simply assholes.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a little, thanks.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge.


Easy for you to say
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for all the accidents when everyone gets back to driving and people are a bit rusty at dealing with traffic at speed.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: In theory it would be an orderly way to merge, but that is just theory. In reality people will not do that. I am fairly certain that where I live (Chicago) the people that wait until the last second to merge have no idea what a zipper merge is. They are simply assholes.


In Chicago, "zipper merge" means using an on-ramp as a passing lane. I think we have the most vicious drivers in the world, and I've spent plenty of time in places like New York, London, New Delhi, Beijing, and Moscow.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been doing the DC Metro commute for decades. I don't miss it one bit.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYSDOT still loves their berserk traffic signals.

Headed downhill at 3:30 in the morning during an ice storm with a tractor trailer on your tail?

Hang on, says the DOT. We need to have the signal suddenly turn red at this half-vacant strip mall where all the remaining stores closed six hours ago. Have fun braking! It's for your safety, citizen.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is definitely true for my wife. She'd chat with her friends on the phone during the drive and be feeling semi-refreshed by the time she got home to take over the little gremlin duty. It also got her out of the office at a reasonable time each day. Without the commute she can work right up until there's dinner on the table, meaning that we're all exhausted and in a bad mood.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do miss driving fast and tailgating 😥

/masshole
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not miss the commute. Not even the tiniest bit. Not having to deal with near death merges and traffic every day has substantially reduced my daily stress and anxiety level.
 
coheed_and_cambria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
really miss my commute.  45 min on an express train (each way).  It was my timeto read, play phone games, work on the computer, chat, sleep, whatever ... but I was blissfully alone and in charge.  Now that's been replaced by more family time!  Yay... except by hour 14 of family time I'm ready to go full Homer on my kids/wife

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was shocked today to find one of the family cars license tabs expired back in March as the pandemic lockdowns started and no one noticed. As I was grabbing the registration to do the online renewal thing I noticed that I hadn't bothered putting updated proof of insurance cards in any of the vehicles when the policy got renewed last month. Its going to take a bit of time for me to get back into the swing of driving around every day again, but I absolutely do not miss spending an hour driving each way back and forth through gridlock.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say March and April were that great for driving this past year. While the volume was down to nothing thanks to the lockdown, the assholes that were on the road were making up new driving rules as they went along. Crossing from the fast lane over 4 lanes to exit over 50 feet of distance were plentiful.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Moniker o' Shame: In theory it would be an orderly way to merge, but that is just theory. In reality people will not do that. I am fairly certain that where I live (Chicago) the people that wait until the last second to merge have no idea what a zipper merge is. They are simply assholes.

In Chicago, "zipper merge" means using an on-ramp as a passing lane. I think we have the most vicious drivers in the world, and I've spent plenty of time in places like New York, London, New Delhi, Beijing, and Moscow.


In the case of Chicago drivers I'd say half vicious, half just plain stupid. I've cruised by a mile of cars lined up for a merge. I've also been seriously road raged. Sorry, guy, I didn't make the light. It's snowing, I'm driving a dead person's car with a bunch of cans of paint in the trunk. But you're in such a hurry that NOW you have time to fark around with me and pull your "brake check" and "follow me into the neighborhood" shiat? Fark you. Nowhere in Illinois is worth getting to any faster than you're already getting there.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't miss my commute one bit. But I also don't have kids and I live alone. I can see how parents would appreciate that time.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Swift isn't driving. Usually, she said, she sits parked in her driveway in Northwest Washington - the closest she often gets to something she has dearly missed during the pandemic: her commute.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Holeeeee shiat, you miss your commute? You miss utterly wasted time that could be better spent doing anything else? WTF is wrong with you? How empty is your life?
//The transitioning of the entire USA into a giant open asylum is going smoothly
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My job includes a company car. I have to travel for work, even during the pandemic. For a little while it was actually pleasant to drive. I could do my normal 7-10 over and not have to change lanes much, and when passing didn't have to often deal with the "I'm going the speed limit" in the center or even left lanes, and when I did encounter them, I was able to get around easily.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked my mass transit ride home. I could read listen to tunes. I could also happy hour and get home safely.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My commute was fortunately bus, bike, or walk (depending on how hot it was), so the car + traffic thing wasn't much of an issue, but I definitely miss the 30 minutes or so that let me clear my head of work before home stuff and vice veresa.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Veresa being my really kinky vice.

/ Hit preview you moron.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh f*ck, I'm behind s Prius.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: But Swift isn't driving. Usually, she said, she sits parked in her driveway in Northwest Washington - the closest she often gets to something she has dearly missed during the pandemic: her commute.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x238]

/Holeeeee shiat, you miss your commute? You miss utterly wasted time that could be better spent doing anything else? WTF is wrong with you? How empty is your life?
//The transitioning of the entire USA into a giant open asylum is going smoothly


For some people their commute is the only downtime they get in 18 hours. It's kinda sad but true.
 
Percise1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Except those of us who still drive to work. A whole lot of important schitt can't be done via your keyboard, underwear and crocs.

That said, no, people haven't changed, much less around the holidays.
If you get to stay home, be glad for it and stop biatching. People haven't improved, much less their driving.
 
crozzo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wait to use the turn signal until I actually begin the turn. It's an annunciator - "I'm turning now!" - not some kind of warning to alert other drivers about what I intend to do. Nosirree, until I start turning the steering wheel, that blinker stays off, I just sit there in the dead-ass middle of the road like an inverse pothole. You can't even risk passing me on the right because you can't be sure of exactly how far up my ass I've managed to get my head. I could turn right after all, Mr Gambler, I've just come to a dead stop while I gauge the degree of curvature necessary to complete my turn. Don't want to turn the wheel more than I have to, you know. Wears out the u-joints in the steering box.

OK, blinker should be on now.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this is why no one wants a self-driving car
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'm driving a dead person's car with a bunch of cans of paint in the trunk


I've driven to places with cakes in the passenger seat and I tend to take turns a little slower than usual.  There are a lot of people who take turns at 2MPH or constantly tap the brakes on long on ramps with gentle curves.  I've always assumed they were also transporting cakes, but I guess they could have some paint cans in the trunk too.

But seriously, Chicago drivers aren't as bad as some of you are making them out to be.  Maybe I'm just used to it, I don't know.  Now Indiana drivers, I get the fark away from them as fast as possible.  That's not too hard to do since they're usually driving 50mph in the left lane.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: For some people their commute is the only downtime they get in 18 hours. It's kinda sad but true.


It a damning indictment of your way of life. If the rest of your life sucks so bad that being stuck in a box moving from one place to another is the only moment of your day that you have to your own, you only chance to breathe, your life is pretty miserable. And if you're sitting in the car in your driveway, pretending you're on your commute, I would seriously recommend professional help.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Gas, break, honk
Youtube YlF4TSJnZQM
 
clawsoon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's fitting that driving to work is the peculiarly American form of meditation.  The Japanese have those little sand gardens, the Russians grow long beards and become hermits, and Americans drive.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My wife and I now both work 100% from home. I might have to travel a few times a year post covid but for now it's all at home for work.
I just mentioned to my wife the other day how happy we should be every morning to wake up and not have to get in a car, brave the weather, bad drivers, road rage, etc....Working in Portland and Denver over the past 20 years...driving to/from work was what got me screaming obscenities while driving.
I don't miss the commute in any way shape or form.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Used to love doing 70 in the fast lane, the ultimate troll for the "I need to get there 2 1/2 minutes sooner" crowd
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge.

Easy for you to say


In my defense... I've been sampling one of my Christmas presents.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's very good. Highly recommended for those that like Irish Wiskey.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have to go to work every weekday and I farking LOVE IT. Nobody around. No School buses, a-holes, lane switchers....just wide open 3 and 4 lane roads. It's like a transportation Federal Holiday Schedule north of the D.C. Beltway. Front row parking....Woo Hoo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Used to love doing 70 in the fast lane, the ultimate troll for the "I need to get there 2 1/2 minutes sooner" crowd


Used to enjoy calling plate #s in to the highway patrol hotline for suspicion of DUI.  Have fun touching your nose and counting backwards, dickwad.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But seriously, Chicago drivers aren't as bad as some of you are making them out to be. Maybe I'm just used to it, I don't know. Now Indiana drivers, I get the fark away from them as fast as possible. That's not too hard to do since they're usually driving 50mph in the left lane.


It mostly depends on the road.  The Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways are horrible places.  Other roads almost seem pleasant when compared to those two.  As far as Indiana drivers go, I always assume that they are in a stolen car and high on PCP.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'll have you killed!"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: moothemagiccow: Used to love doing 70 in the fast lane, the ultimate troll for the "I need to get there 2 1/2 minutes sooner" crowd

Used to enjoy calling plate #s in to the highway patrol hotline for suspicion of DUI.  Have fun touching your nose and counting backwards, dickwad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I started working from home full time in Oct 2019. In the morning, I'll either cook breakfast or make a run to Kwik Trip (3 miles each way).

In the afternoon, I would decompress by taking a nap while waiting for my wife and kid to get home.

I don't miss the commute one little bit. I do miss the plethora of food trucks outside my office each day, but the 2 days/month I have to be in the office gave me my fill of those.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Despite fewer cars on the road due to COVID...and more people working from home....

We still have the idiots in the Seattle area who drive to slow....and the assholes who are slow pokes in the left lane.  If you're doing the speed limit in the left lane, that is not good enough.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Used to love doing 70 in the fast lane, the ultimate troll for the "I need to get there 2 1/2 minutes sooner" crowd


Sounds like a great way to get a ticket/your ass kicked/both.

/seriously, just let people pass you if they want.
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Washington State Decriminalizes Murder of Left Lane Slowpokes | The Needling
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neapoi: moothemagiccow: Used to love doing 70 in the fast lane, the ultimate troll for the "I need to get there 2 1/2 minutes sooner" crowd

Sounds like a great way to get a ticket/your ass kicked/both.

/seriously, just let people pass you if they want.


No, you gotta speed up just when they try to pass on the right

//can't get a ticket for not speeding, hon
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: SoundOfOneHandWanking: Winterlight: No one knows that a zipper merge. Except for the few of us that do and then get all the road rage from people who don't.


I was arguing with my boss for more than a year that zipper merge is the only farking fair way to do it when finally, the state police came out said it.

Here in VT, they had a construction ahead sign 7 miles from the single lane merge.   7 farking miles of idiots all getting into the left lane early and getting pissed when I pass them.  Some of them would place there car in the farking lane to block me, while still 2 miles from the farking lane merge.  When you get to the front, there is all kinds of space because people can't drive anyway.

In theory it would be an orderly way to merge, but that is just theory.  In reality people will not do that.  I am fairly certain that where I live (Chicago) the people that wait until the last second to merge have no idea what a zipper merge is.  They are simply assholes.


Houston is bad about this too, really bad.  Simply Assholes, indeed.   Over the 29 years if had to drive into downtown I have had a gun pulled on me twice and have been rear ended four times.  I can't retire soon enough and get out......

Also, I really enjoy putting 25k a year on my truck (not), I really like it and it has nearly a quarter million miles on it already.    Rode the bus for a while but my schedule doesn't permit it now.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I miss my commute, as I used it to decompress.

Of course most of my commute was spent on a quiet coach bus with wifi, where I rarely need to share a seat and I often listened to podcasts or took a nap.  Stuck in traffic? That just gave me more quiet time to myself.

It provided a good transition between the stresses of work and the stresses of home.

Now I get the stresses of home and work all rolled into one neverending session of  "working from home".
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.