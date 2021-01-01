 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   If you think you had too much to drink last night, at least you're not the guy who legally changed his name to Céline Dion and then completely forgot about it   (nypost.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, he did not have enough to drink.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds legit .
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has spent the pandemic tossing off to Celine Dion videos? Dying from the 'rona might have been a less cruel fate.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the hill you chose to Dion?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My barf will go on.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the children?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saving this for later
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah this didn't happen.
It may be easier in the UK than it is in the US to change your name but I'm sure it's not as simple as hitting submit on a website.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Celine Dion drunkenly insists on being called Celine Dion.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That episode of Cheers where Sam bet the bar he'd marry Jacqueline Bissett and they go through Cliffs phone book collect looking for a Jacqueline Bissett?  Someone might be contacting Mr. Celine Dion in the near future.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clearly, mental health issues are in play
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That episode of Cheers where Sam bet the bar he'd marry Jacqueline Bissett and they go through Cliffs phone book collect looking for a Jacqueline Bissett?  Someone might be contacting Mr. Celine Dion in the near future.


When Trump TV inevitably gets off the ground, I can see them booking Celine Dion live at the Four Seasons as their first musical guest.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You would think changing your name would involve more than just signing a form.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said here boyz!!!!!!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yeah this didn't happen.
It may be easier in the UK than it is in the US to change your name but I'm sure it's not as simple as hitting submit on a website.


TFA explains. Had a paper application arrive days later and he signed while sober.
 
slantsix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Headline makes it sound as if this happened on new year's eve. It didn't. Bla bla bla
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really hate it when that happens.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x494]


I made up an acronym for this: Tahcama: There's a hot chick about my age.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How can anyone like Celine Dion?

Beyond comprehension for me.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: How can anyone like Celine Dion?

Beyond comprehension for me.


Bro, do you even gay?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: Porous Horace: How can anyone like Celine Dion?

Beyond comprehension for me.

Bro, do you even gay?


I would have gone with Cher.  Even I can do a 4 letter signature in a blackout

/Plus you could get better gigs than 4 seasons landscaping, as mentioned above.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: Porous Horace: How can anyone like Celine Dion?

Beyond comprehension for me.

Bro, do you even gay?


can attest
 
mateomaui
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess it is the safer option compared to a tattoo right now.
 
