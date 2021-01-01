 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Channel 3000 Madison)   Apparently, igloos are helping some restaurants enable "outdoor dining" this winter   (channel3000.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
603 Brew Pub here in New Hampshire had those last year, and are of course using them this year.  Who knew they were ahead of the curve?
 
SalmonberryPie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The rural town restaurants here are throwing up metal carports, fitted with picnic tables and patio heaters.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Hollander's food is piss poor.

/location location location - it's remarkably convenient
//and everyone wants to get drunk. it serves drinks. ta dah.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this igloo....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'outdoor'

img.particlenews.comView Full Size

/just because you are cold and miserable does not mean you are dining outside
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is an Igloo different from a regular Loo?

I don't want to eat in a Loo.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

