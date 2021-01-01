 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   US has now hit the 20 million Covid mark   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well I did my best
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still a long way from herd immunity.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's a good thing our liberal representatives stood up and fought tooth and nail for disaster relief for us so we can survive without having to throw ourselves in the path of the pandemic in order to collect a sub-livable paycheck.

... what?  What's that?  Oh.  Well that seems ill advised.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
20 million people part of a hoax. I think Biden's AG will have plenty of evidence to pursue conspiracy charges now.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

austerity101: Well it's a good thing our liberal representatives stood up and fought tooth and nail for disaster relief for us so we can survive without having to throw ourselves in the path of the pandemic in order to collect a sub-livable paycheck.

... what?  What's that?  Oh.  Well that seems ill advised.


Username checks out?
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Break out your Big Foam We're #1 Fingers.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're Number One!"
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do we have any clue or estimate as to what percentage of those are currently active cases?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember thinking when the news of COVID first hit that it would fizzle out, much like SARS. What the hell happened?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

January 1st 2021? NOPE!

Welcome to Smarch!
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel like all these sick and dead people are bad for the economy.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Needs to be closer to 74 million before the country is truly healed.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only 20. Pffft.
Trump grifted 74 million marks this year.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good times. My wife and I are on what we believe is round 2 of Covid now.  Round 1 was mid March when they were only testing NBA players so we don't know 100%, but this has been milder so far.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?


9 months ago.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And I didn't even get my free football phone
 
dericwater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're doing 200K/day new cases. So 1M every 5 days, or 10M in 50 days. Let's call it 60. That means by March 1, we'll have 10% of the population having gotten the 'rona. We ain't even close to feeling the pain.

From scanning my FB this afternoon, I see there were plenty of covidiots who chose to play with fire last night. Biden's inauguration day will be met with 5K dead. Let's see if he can turn that ship around. It will be brutally hard, because there is a significant contingent of US citizens (and residents) who will fight tooth and nail to not want to turn that corner. They'll suffer, of course, and die, which will in effect help turn the ship around.

Fauci claims fall of 2021 to be when the pandemic will be mostly over. I'd say there will be over 600K deaths by then. ND and SD will not look good with over 5K each. They could hit 1% of their populations in death count.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?


The NRA really dropped the ball on pushing to expand "stand your ground" to include a 6ft radius around each citizen.

C'mon Oliver North! Do your job!
Run those guns!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"15 cases going to zero" shortly. Right?
 
dericwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?


Pound them at the hip/buttocks. We don't want their stinkin' blood flying all over the place. Make them immobile and let them lie there until they're dead. Draw a 6-foot distance perimeter so people won't catch anything while they're lying their.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've done my part. I don't go anywhere except work. I don't go out to eat. I stay home and drink, play video games and masturbate.
I've really sacrificed for the greater good.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure the new strain is impacting numbers yet. That, and about 50 million kids and teachers have been home interacting with others for two weeks and they are headed back into the classroom Monday. Deaths by the end of January might be up rather significantly.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: Well it's a good thing our liberal representatives stood up


What is the scenario where the liberal representatives alone control what legislation becomes law?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here are today's numbers, with Over 25 States not reporting yet, or at all due to new years...
This is without HALF THE COUNTRY reporting. 

Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope the Turkey, and shiatty in person gifts were worth it.

Here are the numbers the day before Christmas Eve.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think my dad is part of that statistic now. He's getting tested today.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reposting from the thread just prior as it's more fitting here:

If I'm mathing right, 1 in 16 Americans (on average) have caught the 'rona.  That's awfully shiatty.

20,607,799 / 331,976,250 = 0.062
0.062 * 100 = 6.2%
100 / 6.2 = 16.12
 
dericwater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Courtney Cox-Zucker: Do we have any clue or estimate as to what percentage of those are currently active cases?


Current active cases is running around 8 million, 12.17M recovered, 356K dead.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?


So much for peace and love.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?


Bats in people's faces is what started thus whole mess.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Good times. My wife and I are on what we believe is round 2 of Covid now.  Round 1 was mid March when they were only testing NBA players so we don't know 100%, but this has been milder so far.


A human I know had corona symptoms 4 months ago.  No taste loss though.  They got tested multiple times and it all came back negative.  PCR test and antibody test.

get yourself one of the free pixle tests for the corona.  They mail it out to you and you jab yourself in the brain through the nose (make sure to swizzle it around like they did with mumification), then you mail it back in and get your results in 2-4 days.  if you don't want to go get a test in person and get the results sooner.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah. Plus or minus how many, and when? We know that the Trump administration's been tampering with this data since July. We know the infection rate's underreported, as is the mortality rate. We just don't know by how much, and we don't know just how delayed some of the reporting has been over the last few months.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: I remember thinking when the news of COVID first hit that it would fizzle out, much like SARS. What the hell happened?


Trump
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I've done my part. I don't go anywhere except work. I don't go out to eat. I stay home and drink, play video games and masturbate.
I've really sacrificed for the greater good.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Good! Stay safe.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaytkay: austerity101: Well it's a good thing our liberal representatives stood up

What is the scenario where the liberal representatives alone control what legislation becomes law?


Here in California, my liberal reps control what becomes law.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wooo! Herd immunity in 13 years! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
dericwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Here are today's numbers, with Over 25 States not reporting yet, or at all due to new years...
This is without HALF THE COUNTRY reporting. 

[Fark user image 850x543]

I hope the Turkey, and shiatty in person gifts were worth it.

Here are the numbers the day before Christmas Eve.
[Fark user image 850x480]


Half the states ≠ half the country. Most of the big states have reported in. FL, OH, MI are the remaining large population states that have not reported in.
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I've done my part. I don't go anywhere except work. I don't go out to eat. I stay home and drink, play video games and masturbate.
I've really sacrificed for the greater good.


Sounds like me, work has been better since they told people to stay home again.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's people who were tested.  How many others just choose to ignore it like that itchy spot on their dick?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, thankfully we have the vaccine making its rounds. It should be pretty much mandatory to get the vaccine once available. Travel in and out of the country should require proof of vaccination. This is the only way to control the spread. I am fearful that we won't vaccinate soon enough causing mutations the vaccine is ineffective against leaving us with a permanent issue.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're never going to get rid of this virus, are we? We already know that the antivaxxers coddled by the Republicans will literally sabotage the vaccination effort to ensure it doesn't work.

It's going to spread unchecked forever within our borders, permanently forcing us to end our social lives as it kills us as a nation, while the rest of the world will slam their borders shut in our faces and laugh as we all die, isn't it?

Fark me, what the fark is there to live for anymore?  A future of nothing but house arrest is no future at all.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2020 Season Two
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: That's people who were tested.  How many others just choose to ignore it like that itchy spot on their dick?


My itch is gone, how's your Mom?
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: At what point can we start bashing Covidiots in the face with bats?


And reinfect them?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: Break out your Big Foam We're #1 Fingers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: jaytkay: austerity101: Well it's a good thing our liberal representatives stood up

What is the scenario where the liberal representatives alone control what legislation becomes law?

Here in California, my liberal reps control what becomes law.


While we have not passed any specific laws related to COVID (we've had mandates, policies, requirements, issuance, or whatever other terms), half the state - the southern half - has decide they're not going to follow those mandates, policies, requirements or what-not, and the Law Enforcement personnel have chosen to not enforce those. It's not totally like that in Southern Cal, but sizable enough that the responsible parts are being buffeted by idiots.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NEDM: We're never going to get rid of this virus, are we? We already know that the antivaxxers coddled by the Republicans will literally sabotage the vaccination effort to ensure it doesn't work.

It's going to spread unchecked forever within our borders, permanently forcing us to end our social lives as it kills us as a nation, while the rest of the world will slam their borders shut in our faces and laugh as we all die, isn't it?

Fark me, what the fark is there to live for anymore?  A future of nothing but house arrest is no future at all.


How about 30 more days house arrest.  All we need is the military to enforce a hard core lockdown.  With ultra fear.  Public executions of quarantine runners.  Only Essential people out of the home, and only on essential buisness.  Check points.  papers.  Snipers.  A-10s straffing the protestors.  After 30 days the virus will be gone.

All we need is the will to do what it takes to kill the virus.  What we lack is will.
 
