Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Telegraph writer and COVID truther receives what I believe the Brits call "a bit of a smackdown"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fairly brutal; drew blood. I approve of this and would, as the bard wrote, "buy that for a dollar."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah but her response was that maybe the celebration is faked

So clearly she's not going to learn anything
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Yeah but her response was that maybe the celebration is faked

So clearly she's not going to learn anything


She writes for The Telegraph. That should've been expected.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like someone went down to the larder and unsealed a tin of whoop-ass.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When you create something it's easier to create the antidote too.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He should have finished her off with this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Yeah but her response was that maybe the celebration is faked

So clearly she's not going to learn anything


When I watched the various NYE countdowns last night starting with the vacant and eerie Times Square, I was sad.  By the time we got to New Zealand and I saw maskless people partying without fear in downtown Auckland, I could barely contain my rage at our government.  Congrats, we're a shiathole country now.  You goddamn Trumpers played yourselves.  And you're still probably stupid enough to think that you're stiggin it harder to us than you are to yourselves.  Time will disabuse you of that fantasy.  Those of us with education and skills can survive or flee.  You'll be left picking kernels of corn out of our turds if you keep this up.
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
COVID-19 is a lie promoted by Project Fear, to scare the Brits away from the Sunlit Uplands of Brexit Britain.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder how much more lethal Covid 19 would have to be for governments to take it seriously. Actually seriously. I mean we know they take Ebola seriously, so how much less lethal than Ebola would it get?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is all good and it makes us feel great but it just does no good.  These people do not learn from their mistakes and they don't want to.  They are living their lives looking for the bits of information and opinions that back up their biases.

And that fact is what going to make the next decade hard to navigate and could possibly just completely doom us.  Unless we start marginalizing the whackos again we are going to continuously refute the same olf shiat over and over and over again.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shouldn't he have drafted the smackdown in morse code?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

starsrift: I wonder how much more lethal Covid 19 would have to be for governments to take it seriously. Actually seriously. I mean we know they take Ebola seriously, so how much less lethal than Ebola would it get?


That's not the metric.  The metric is how many of the corporate/ruling class are inconvenienced or killed.  The smart people in that group went to their little islands to wait it out and the idiots in that group got the top notch healthcare and pre-release treatments that made sure everything but the worst cases would stop in their tracks.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta luv it!!!!
So when done move into the next faze????
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well I guess there is no next faze!!!!!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anfrind: COVID-19 is a lie promoted by Project Fear, to scare the Brits away from the Sunlit Uplands of Brexit Britain.


There will be enough food. For now anyway.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

starsrift: I wonder how much more lethal Covid 19 would have to be for governments to take it seriously. Actually seriously. I mean we know they take Ebola seriously, so how much less lethal than Ebola would it get?


COVID-19 has killed far more than ebola so...  Is it really less lethal?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just brilliant how she denies opposing anything at the end of the list of receipts proving she opposed all of it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most idiotic part is everyone in the comments saying "we shouldn't hold up China as a shining example."

No sh*t, but we can be impressed they handled this far better than we did, and still have problems with their human rights issues. We didn't need anyone doing authoritarian rule to accomplish it, we just needed people to voluntarily not be complete a**holes.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: starsrift: I wonder how much more lethal Covid 19 would have to be for governments to take it seriously. Actually seriously. I mean we know they take Ebola seriously, so how much less lethal than Ebola would it get?

COVID-19 has killed far more than ebola so...  Is it really less lethal?


Depends on your definition of lethality. In terms of raw numbers, sure, a lot of shiat beats Ebola, because Ebola is comparatively easy to detect and quarantine, since infectees spewing blood everywhere is kind of conspicuous. But in terms of case fatality rates, it blows most diseases out of the water, killing around 90% of the people it infects.

/That's also part of why it doesn't spread as far; infectees are not only conspicuous, but they are incapacitated and killed relatively quickly.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Most idiotic part is everyone in the comments saying "we shouldn't hold up China as a shining example."

No sh*t, but we can be impressed they handled this far better than we did, and still have problems with their human rights issues. We didn't need anyone doing authoritarian rule to accomplish it, we just needed people to voluntarily not be complete a**holes.


Hell, we would have likely been on par with the rest of the developed world if the Republicans didn't make COVID denial/anti-masker shiat part of their official platform. If both sides had been united in telling people that COVID was a threat from day one, we'd be in a much better place, since most of the Cult of Trump wouldn't be deliberately spreading the farking plague.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it a surprise to know that she's also a fanatical Brexiteer? Talented people are rarely only talented in one area; stupid people are rarely only stupid about one thing.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LordJiro: derpes_simplex: starsrift: I wonder how much more lethal Covid 19 would have to be for governments to take it seriously. Actually seriously. I mean we know they take Ebola seriously, so how much less lethal than Ebola would it get?

COVID-19 has killed far more than ebola so...  Is it really less lethal?

Depends on your definition of lethality. In terms of raw numbers, sure, a lot of shiat beats Ebola, because Ebola is comparatively easy to detect and quarantine, since infectees spewing blood everywhere is kind of conspicuous. But in terms of case fatality rates, it blows most diseases out of the water, killing around 90% of the people it infects.

/That's also part of why it doesn't spread as far; infectees are not only conspicuous, but they are incapacitated and killed relatively quickly.


I recently watched Outbreak again, and was thinking that if what people were suffering now looked that bad, most everyone would have locked themselves inside until it was over. The most dangerous part about covid is that it doesn't seem that dangerous. "Just the flu." Idiots.
 
lordluzr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

d23: starsrift: I wonder how much more lethal Covid 19 would have to be for governments to take it seriously. Actually seriously. I mean we know they take Ebola seriously, so how much less lethal than Ebola would it get?

That's not the metric.  The metric is how many of the corporate/ruling class are inconvenienced or killed.  The smart people in that group went to their little islands to wait it out and the idiots in that group got the top notch healthcare and pre-release treatments that made sure everything but the worst cases would stop in their tracks.


About 700,000 people in the US have died from AIDS. Very deadly. Spent most of the first 2-3 decades laughing at the victims or ignoring them. So... yeah, depends on who gets it.
 
