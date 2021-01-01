 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBC)   A good news story to start your year: coffee shop employee has to quit university due to financial issues, the customers of the shop say "Not so fast"   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Human, Comment, Drive-through, Tim Hortons, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Vishnu Gopansothilingan, time of such uncertainty, coffee shop  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 5:47 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Playing pretty fast and loose with the term 'coffee shop' there subs, its a Tim Horton's.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Playing pretty fast and loose with the term 'coffee shop' there subs, its a Tim Horton's.


"Used motor oil recycling plant"?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion: these stories are actually a downer because there is nothing there to help the millions of others in the same position and they can't all rely on the kindness of strangers to make up for the shortfalls that the government has manufactured that create the situation in the first place.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The campaign has so far raised just over $9,300 of its $10,000 goal


10 grand can get you through college in Canada? WTF?


$16,378 raised of $10,000 goal

Dude might be able to get his masters at this rate
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can tell this thread will be red soon. Just from the first two posts.

Happy New Year
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

culebra: Unpopular opinion: these stories are actually a downer because there is nothing there to help the millions of others in the same position and they can't all rely on the kindness of strangers to make up for the shortfalls that the government has manufactured that create the situation in the first place.


This is the libertarian ideal. The free market has raised this worthy soul up from her circumstance and those that haven't or can't follow suit deserve their situation.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He makes your day," said Shulman. "This guy, he fist-bumps you...".  "Vishnu is much more than a guy in a mask working the Tim Hortons drive thru..."

if he's handing out fist-bump, what good is it doing for him to wear a mask?
 
slantsix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

culebra: Unpopular opinion: these stories are actually a downer because there is nothing there to help the millions of others in the same position and they can't all rely on the kindness of strangers to make up for the shortfalls that the government has manufactured that create the situation in the first place.


You're right... Except at least now one hard working person gets to finish school and by the sounds of it, is likely to pay it forward. If you'd rather cut off your nose to spite your face, that's a pretty shiatty way to move through life.

And for those asking, yes, $10k is more than enough to pay at least one semester of tuition (and possibly two) in most Canadian universities. The exceptions are medicine and business.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: The campaign has so far raised just over $9,300 of its $10,000 goal


10 grand can get you through college in Canada? WTF?


$16,378 raised of $10,000 goal

Dude might be able to get his masters at this rate


Maybe Canada does not guaranty student loans so there is less incentive to make education as expensive as they can get away with..
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With a name like Vishnu Gopansothilingan, it's got to be good
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.