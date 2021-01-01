 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post)   So, just what is "in" and "out" in 2021?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Paywalls are in.
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: Paywalls are in.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't think I'd get to use this again....
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing since it's ill-advised to try to get with somebody new or whatever.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly masks are in.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anti-vaxxers are out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a popular fast-food chain on the west coast, but that's not important right now.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Paywalls are in.


I bypassed the paywall only to find out the list sucked.

In this case the paywall is doing you a favor.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: It's a popular fast-food chain on the west coast, but that's not important right now.


And Colorado.  122 of their employees tested positive in December.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In:  ventilators, hospitals filled to capacity, right-wing extremism.
Out:  civility, United States
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, when I need to know what's hip and hot this year, I go to the WaPo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ also: f*ck their paywall and subby
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I installed a paywall blocker.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Always in!!!!!

Humans in all Fiddy states can vote it in!!!!!


Oh & any Senator or /Congressperson who didn't vote for that $2000.00 in your pockets can go OUT!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, the ol' in-out-in-out.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farking cares? Do what you want.

/DNRTFA
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Who farking cares? Do what you want.

/DNRTFA


Even if what I want is to hunt down and painfully slaughter Conservatives and neo-Evangelical 'prophets'?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Even if what I want is to hunt down and painfully slaughter Conservatives and neo-Evangelical 'prophets'?


I'll leave it to you to decide if that's the proper course of action.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: RaceDTruck: Paywalls are in.

I bypassed the paywall only to find out the list sucked.

In this case the paywall is doing you a favor.


The washington post in/out list always sucks, as is tradition.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: RaceDTruck: Paywalls are in.

I bypassed the paywall only to find out the list sucked.

In this case the paywall is doing you a favor.


Yeah, I went through the trouble of turning off javascript and control-option-clicking the link to open in a private window. That list sucked.
 
ansius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2021 is when the bills from 2020 come due
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TRUMP IS OUT!!!!!
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Lindsey is still in with his ladybugs.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hope kpop and yoga pants stay in.

I like to look at both.

/is "dirty old man" still a thing?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Apparently the WaPo is still trying to make paywalling your content a thing in 2021
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Paywalls are in.


LOL, came here to ask this very question... :-)
 
talkertopc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Who farking cares? Do what you want.

/DNRTFA


I like the idea of being independant, do you have a list of what I want?
 
whitroth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Firefox with noScript. Paywall? What paywall?

Ins & outs. Yeah, the one I'm looking forward to is Trump tweets to Trump depositions.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


"What's this about a bit a' the old in-and-out?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x156] [View Full Size image _x_]
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x156] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have no idea who that person is but I'm pretty sure I want to run away from home and join her circus.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Paywalls are in.


I missed that news, was is behind a paywall?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: cyberspacedout: It's a popular fast-food chain on the west coast, but that's not important right now.

And Colorado.  122 of their employees tested positive in December.


For THC?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
heyyy has anyone in this thread ever... had sex?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: NM Volunteer: cyberspacedout: It's a popular fast-food chain on the west coast, but that's not important right now.

And Colorado.  122 of their employees tested positive in December.

For THC?


COVID.  122 employees in the two stores they have in Colorado, both opening within the past 30 days.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In: despair
Out: self-awareness
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

talkertopc: fatassbastard: Who farking cares? Do what you want.

/DNRTFA

I like the idea of being independant, do you have a list of what I want?


No.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: heyyy has anyone in this thread ever... had sex?


It's great.

You should try it.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: heyyy has anyone in this thread ever... had sex?


Your Mom will grab you some hot pockets when we finish and she's heading home.
 
