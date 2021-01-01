 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KOB4)   Socially distancing and contactless delivery don't work when robbing banks   (kob.com) divider line
    Dumbass, New Mexico, 21-year-old New Mexico man, bank robbery, ALBUQUERQUE, Bank, Rio Grande, Bank robbery, AP  
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But was he masked?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your options are limited until you can get on the Board of Directors
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: But was he masked?


I would have to guess Not!!!!!
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Your options are limited until you can get on the Board of Directors


If that's a problem, just become a mega real estate developer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After months of solitary working from home, I wanted a contactful delivery...but the delivery driver was too fast for me to catch.

( ._.)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have tried robbing the bank from the drive up, but the gun wouldn't fit in the air tube
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Instead of a dye pack put a note in the bad that says 'i have covid and coughed on this money'
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

guestguy: After months of solitary working from home, I wanted a contactful delivery...but the delivery driver was too fast for me to catch.

( ._.)


Next time try a hookergram!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I have a gub in my pocket.  Take all the cash and throw it across the room to me."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Stay Six Feet Away and No one gets hurt" just doesn't have the same cinematic ring to it...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Running around robbing banks, all whacked off of Scooby Snacks...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We need to have special laws for robbers this stupid.  Enhancements that will keep them in prison or exiled to Antarctica for being this dumb.  They cannot be rehabilitated.  They are going to be a danger to everyone they will be around, for their entire life.  They need to be put in solitary or removed completely from society.  Download their consciousness into a computer and dispose of the body to save space in prisons.
 
camarugala
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Instead of a dye pack put a note in the bad that says 'i have covid and coughed on this money'


Or when he first gets in there "I have Covid. Cough up the money!"
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sometimes I go out and commit crimes like these. I need to feel wanted.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com

Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to have special laws for robbers this stupid.  Enhancements that will keep them in prison or exiled to Antarctica for being this dumb.  They cannot be rehabilitated.  They are going to be a danger to everyone they will be around, for their entire life.  They need to be put in solitary or removed completely from society.  Download their consciousness into a computer and dispose of the body to save space in prisons.

resident dystopian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gilatrout: But was he masked?


he didn't need to be, not with the lemon juice.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: He would have tried robbing the bank from the drive up, but the gun wouldn't fit in the air tube


You know who didn't read the article?
 
