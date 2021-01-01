 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KOB4)   "Serial squirrel" continues attacks on Queens residents. That takes a pretty big pair   (kob.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Aggression, Rodent, city's Department, Small rodents, Micheline Frederick, test positive, large metal traps, licensed trapper  
35 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 4:50 PM



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fell on some hard times after the advertising work dried up

sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
good thing no one is looking about to find out what is making these squirrels hinky. living in the city is tough enough, maybe it's the pressure. or maybe there is something in a local food or water that requires attention.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, $5 a month per user is no longer good enough then?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's got some acorns on him ever since he got a little sap.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

