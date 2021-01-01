 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Seattle wins virtual new years celebration
    Space Needle, New Year's Eve, Seattle, virtual show  
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Waiting for Mr Stay Puft

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle Sound & Light show fails without Hendrix or Soundgarden.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't really understand the tribute to the Rio, but okay.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

biznatch: Waiting for Mr Stay Puft

[Fark user image image 425x270]


That space penis is cumming...
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Argh! Fark these banner ads that cover up the video and have no way for you to close them, just an X that causes a new window to open with information you didn't want in the first place! Also: cool light show.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image 425x234]
I didn't really understand the tribute to the Rio, but okay.


I think that's supposed to be Teller dancing around it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be fkkn awesome when we finally get augmented reality contact lenses.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz!!!!!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I picked the wrong time to stop taking LSD.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not nearly high enough to enjoy this 2020 version of Laser Floyd.
 
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody "won" anything last night...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Seattle Sound & Light show fails without Hendrix or Soundgarden.


I was really disappointed it's the music for this. It was really forgettable, almost like royalty-free stock music.

Seattle usually has a decent New Year's mix for the fireworks. I was hoping for at least a snippet of this:

The Who - 1921
Youtube WoW_0NuaPj4
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limboslam: Nobody "won" anything last night...


Speak for yourself...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


*single tear of humble gratitude rolls down cheek*
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I guess I picked the wrong time to stop taking LSD.


Seattle's like that:

Matt Maeson - Hallucinogenics (feat. Lana Del Rey) [Official Audio]
Youtube wy9sXy5oHjw
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CG light shows are the update to 70's laser light shows but less real. Even with AR-capable contact lenses, it's still not real. And for those who say, "Who cares? I'm entertained!", it's a short jump from being entertained by AR to being deceived by AR.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end, it will be the ravers that rule the Earth.

/I hope.

But that was pretty cool, even the squares liked it.

And happy new year!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Men in Black successfully grounded the flying saucer and the bright flash at the end was a short term memory wipe.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thats what it looked like on TV. What did it look like to people actually there?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meh CGI. I bet it's really cool if you like the graphics on the 6:00 news.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: Thats what it looked like on TV. What did it look like to people actually there?


Like this.

i.redd.itView Full Size


/they canceled the fireworks show and that was the replacement
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I enjoyed that. Thanks for the link.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MBooda: Seattle Sound & Light show fails without Hendrix or Soundgarden.


Well the local TV broadcast also included happy new year 2021 shout outs from Matt Cameron, Sir Mix-a-lot and others. I'm not going to watch it again to see if the youtube clip included any of that.

/I'm just glad to type the words 2020 IS OVER!!!
 
