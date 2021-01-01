 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Hawaii News Now)   Large blue streetlight hovers above Oahu and then drops back into the ocean   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We called 911," Moriah said, "For have like one cop or somebody for come out and come check em out."


Those ET's better bring a universal translator.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
but ufo's are fake, right? every farking day there is news about this.

congress has demanded to know what's up with this within 180 days, but it's fake, right?

wake the fark up
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a (street) kite!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are truly unaware of the world around them. Take of a piece of it out of context by putting it in the sky and it's just a total mystery.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember, it's "a" streetlight, not "your" streetlight.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
windfiredesigns.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I LIKE the nice news lady saying "glowing oblong mass".

/i'm going to like it again soon
//i can just feel it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

They're so real that in eight decades of reporting them, we still get zero physical evidence and naught but blurry photos.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know it's the queers. They're in it with the aliens. They're building landing strips for gay Martians. I swear to God.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See how advanced their technology is?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hear that in a Boston accent. "I know it's the quiz..."
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UFOs are absolutely real. There are countless Objects that Fly that are Unidentified.

The problem is that (a) aliens is not a parsimonious explanation and (b) I don't think our government knows much more than what they've already told us.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Happy New Year!"
-- the aliens from the Abyss
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Right. Except the military have hundreds of pilots witnesses, pictures and radar signatures.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

They start as unidentified, but then they get identified.  Release the news on IFOs!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait till it teams up with the Chinese Dragon of The Pacific.

Real Chinese Dragon seen in north pacific ocean
Youtube XoZAs_3A66U
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
looks like a hang glider
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Hawaiian dialect of English is the absolute worst.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the gov't has way more. tell you what, look on youtube, there are thousands of vids. why is bigfoot blurry? maybe we only see them when they allow it. there is stuff out there, and we cant explain it. there is physical evidence. just because you don't believe, doesn't make it fake.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Especially if you take several pieces of it and let defense contractors cobble it together into some new aircraft or drones with new abilities and lighting patterns.

/sigh
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2021 Disclosure Predictions
Youtube 9nFEEa2W0zo

ufo jesus knows
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
About as real as this amateur home video of a new unclassified species.

Siren head dancing in the pool
Youtube 84eg1UTH5UU
 
