Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WRCB)   Want to get vaccinated? Prepare to wait in line. And wait. And wait. And waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaait   (wrcbtv.com)
    Hamilton County's COVID-19 vaccination site  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured on April.  April would be nice.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For me, I just miss hugging my little grandchildren and being around family," Mental Health Therapist Judy Herman told Channel 3.

From what I understand, just because you get vaccinated doesn't mean you can't still carry/transmit the virus. But the level of tracing and testing needed to show that is not gonna happen in this country, regardless of the change in Administration.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAAAAIIIITTTTTT!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I figured on April.  April would be nice.


I'm thinking June. It seems all those "it's fake, I'm not getting a shot" people are first in line.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine.  Helps that I work in a health clinic.  And I haven't even grown a third eyeball or started barking yet.  Though I have been able to receive 5G signals due to the chip and listen in on some conversations.  I don't think they anticipated on this backfiring...
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So how many millions of doses of the vaccines will expire before they can be administered?  We're in the operation Derp Spud phase of the government response, which shows all of the careful planning and execution as a photo op of tossing a few roles of paper towels to people for hurricane relief.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama Biden!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Marcus Aurelius: I figured on April.  April would be nice.

I'm thinking June. It seems all those "it's fake, I'm not getting a shot" people are first in line.


don't forget the NBA and NHL and MLB getting their vaxx fastpass.

They'll say all the right things publicly about not jumping the line.  But I think we generally know they've got the 8 figure wealth exemption on their side.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like you had something better to do than wait four hours
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm in no hurry to get a shot of dat shat...........I'm not one who  rolls up onez sleeve for any shotz, I was forced as a kid not a problem now......

I keep reading about how folks now pasted their testing, coming up w/weird side effects now......weirdness is abundant in the medical field......
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rightClick: edmo: Marcus Aurelius: I figured on April.  April would be nice.

I'm thinking June. It seems all those "it's fake, I'm not getting a shot" people are first in line.

don't forget the NBA and NHL and MLB getting their vaxx fastpass.

They'll say all the right things publicly about not jumping the line.  But I think we generally know they've got the 8 figure wealth exemption on their side.


Theres also the whole thing about them getting the jab to convince the new age anti vaxxers that it is safe despite Trump still being in office for a minute longer. They made Elvis get one of the really early polio vaccinations to prove to the doubters that it was safe.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If Trump had won a second mandate, tens of thousands more people would have died : fact
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I read yesterday (or the day before - I'm on a two week staycation so days are blurring) that my great commonwealth - PA - now thinks it will take months just to get health care workers and seniors in homes vaccinated. So April would be for the general 65+ population. Meanwhile, I'm in my 30s with no preexisting conditions but traveling again would be nice and, oh, I don't know, working my everyday job without fearing long-hauler syndrome.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What possible god-damned reason could there be for it to work that way? It can't just be Trump. There's like 50 layers of people not doing the most obvious shiat to arrive at that situation.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Insain2: I'm in no hurry to get a shot of dat shat...........I'm not one who  rolls up onez sleeve for any shotz, I was forced as a kid not a problem now......

I keep reading about how folks now pasted their testing, coming up w/weird side effects now......weirdness is abundant in the medical field......


*tagged as false news*
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not waiting four hours for Jesus himself to give me a $100 bill and a handie.

Get the medical people done, then the old people, then the essential workers (delivery and grocery) and then give me a call.

I can wait.
 
what never sleeps [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: So how many millions of doses of the vaccines will expire before they can be administered?  We're in the operation Derp Spud phase of the government response, which shows all of the careful planning and execution as a photo op of tossing a few roles of paper towels to people for hurricane relief.


Living in the locale of TFA - they've run out of vaccine daily.  No risk of expiration-unused here.  Yes it's a red state, but this is a blue-ish county with a mask mandate and restrictions since March.  Most of the COVID hospitalizations here are non-locals - overflow from surrounding rural counties and Nashville.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look, I'm just happy that there are enough people interested that there is a wait.

I got my first dose earlier this week...my arm is a little sore, but no more than the flu shot.  Other than being more smug than usual, no other side effects.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As a Tennessean, I bet a majority of those waiting in line probably did everything in their power to not have to wear a mask these past 9 months.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Worth the wait.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now if they could only combine it with a Disney ticket
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whether it's traffic or TSA security lines, waiting in long lines is my own personal version of hell.

/Definitely getting the vaccine.
//But I won't stand in a line for a long time just to get it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I expect to be waiting until April or May.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What did they have better to do for 4 hours?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Less of a wait then it takes to vote.  Progress.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Snowflake Merkins. Four whole hours?
When measles vaccine was available where Mrs. Nuran grew up mothers would carry their children for frigging days to get it.
 
