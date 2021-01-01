 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   So 2021 is starting off right where 2020 ended... how about a "large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf" to kick the new year off with a bang?   (apnews.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it a gold mine? A silver mine?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they get it off intact. I'm willing to bet anything it's american.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, we need a war with Iran RIGHT NAO!

And of course, we have to keep the same President until the war is over. You don't change horses mid-stream

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are we sure it wasn't the VUX?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I hope they get it off intact. I'm willing to bet anything it's american.


This article should be tied to the Trump wants a war with Iran thread.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess they were just checking the oil tanker for limpet mines, like you do, you know.  You could have a limpet mine on your tanker or your car or maybe even your spouse, for that matter.  You never know, and you WON'T know until you check.

So I want everyone to check themselves for limpet mines.  This is important.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh my god, is the oil okay?
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GOOOOOOOLD!
 
