Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Atlantic)   Somewhat good news for those using dating apps during the pandemic, probably won't affect you basement dwellers   (theatlantic.com) divider line
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
69 percent are being more honest with potential partners

Nice
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alternate Headline: 70% of people in relationships have been unable to establish a back-up relationship over the course of 2020.  Suffer in silence.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean they've finally outlawed car selfies??

*reads article*

Oh...
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It sucks. People are a lot less willing to meet up. They just want to talk FML.
 
semiotix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is not a BASEMENT, it is a DETACHED APARTMENT, and you need to start knocking before you come down to do laundry, MOM.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby is just mad that they can't be a cool troglodyte. Like me.

.. dammit
 
