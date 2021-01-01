 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post) John Roberts issues report praising the Supreme Court's performance during 2020, citing that it's always difficult to strip so many protections from people while continuing to enrich the wealthy when you're forced to work remotely
phenn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We have analyzed our own performance and have determined that we did a stunning job.

That about sum it up?
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fascism's safety valve. Protect the wealthy through oppressive laws, give the impression of justice by interpreting them to, ultimately, protect the rich.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*screams in poor*

I want off this ride. Right now.
 
D_PaulAngel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The damage Trump and McConnell have done to the Judiciary by packing it with radical conservative extremists is going to last for decades to come. Fark them and Roberts.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Republican MO, wealth for some, miniature American flags for others!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
John (JD) Roberts was the host of MuchMusic's "Pepsi Power Hour" where he'd play metal songs and talk to bands.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That was better reporting back then.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See, the deal is: the poor allow the rich to exist because they believe that everybody's playing by the same rules.  If they start to think that's not true....then there will be blood.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lin Wood disagrees...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Subby links to a paywall site owned by the guy who owns Amazon, which apparently exploits its workers and drives small and medium businesses out of existence.

Lol.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: John (JD) Roberts was the host of MuchMusic's "Pepsi Power Hour" where he'd play metal songs and talk to bands [Fark user image 850x850]
That was better reporting back then.


*mind blown* Had to look it up and you're getting the chief justice intentionally mixed up with this guy.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
But damn that Members Only jacket is sweeet! And he met Mercury!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Please post a list of the rights you lost in 2020.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Please post a list of the rights you lost in 2020.


1. The right to party

Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video)
Youtube eBShN8qT4lk
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SCOTUS could be an example of lawful evil subjectively though objectively are lawful nuetral.  A legal system is not equal to justice, it is an attempt.  It is a start though but is undone by imbalances of power.

There is no peace without justice, their is no justice without equality, and there is no equality when power is out of balance and not held accountable equal to the level of power held and level of harm done.  I can not drop a million to influence policy and neither should anyone else.  Money is wasted on and by the wealthy.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Please post a list of the rights you lost in 2020.


I lost the right to discriminate against trans people.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If your portfolio isn't in good shape from last year year you must be horrible at building wealth. But don't worry.

Biden will be even better for the S&P500 than Trump.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Please post a list of the rights you lost in 2020.


https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2020/06/12/868073068/transgender-h​ealth-protections-reversed-by-trump-ad​ministration

Here you go, under Trump in 2020 LBGT folks lost discrimination protections for health care.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: paywall site


and I'm too lazy today to bother deleting the cookies for that site.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Lin Wood disagrees...


As soon Lin "I am the second coming of Jesus" Wood performs a miracle I will give a shiat about what Wood thinks.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Please post a list of the rights you lost in 2020.


How about, just about ALL!!!!

My F R E E D O M B Z S ......!

MY GOBERMENT sopztra hep it's  cidizenz!!!!

Yeah right...& I'm delusional!!!! Weeeeeeee as I spin in me chair!!!!!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: duckpoopy: Please post a list of the rights you lost in 2020.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-sh​ots/2020/06/12/868073068/transgender-h​ealth-protections-reversed-by-trump-ad​ministration

Here you go, under Trump in 2020 LBGT folks lost discrimination protections for health care.

[Fark user image image 688x365]


Please explain how the SCOTUS was involved.

Also, please provide a link to your response to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, in which the public is typically given a 60 day window to comment from the date of publication in the Federal Register.

Finally, please advise us as to which members of Congress that you contacted to express your desire that they attempt to fight the rule via the Congressional Review Act. What was their response, and did any of them attempt to make even a token attempt?

What? You mean you didn't do any of that.

How much do you really care then? I mean, you didn't so much as fill out an online form, or make one phone call.

Your only defense to disprove the seemingly obvious fact that you don't really care, is that you are totally ignorant as to how government functions.

So which is it? Are you ignorant, or do you actually not care? Or both?
 
