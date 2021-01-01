 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   A viral loaves and fishes   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carry on.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That being LA, they may have trouble distinguishing spread due to this event from their current background rates of spread.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Jesus just wants them dead.  At least, He wants them suffering, infirm, and with lifelong disabilities.  Yay God!! \o/
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is (literally) poison.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the bastard catches it. Hear the Morgues need help.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think if there were vaccination events like this instead.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our expectation is that those attending the scheduled outreach event take steps to care for our community and protect vulnerable Angelenos on skid row by wearing masks and honoring social distancing guidelines"

Yeah, and my expectation is to have a threesome with Kate Upton and Anna Kournikova. Both scenarios are equally likely.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock him up.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah keep spewing that shat please!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or one of these is in your future......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok I'm done here time ta roll my 1st new years joint!!!!!
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Maybe Jesus just wants them dead.  At least, He wants them suffering, infirm, and with lifelong disabilities.  Yay God!! \o/


Yeah, if they aren't donating money, you're absolutely right.

If they won't  produce, we gotta reduce. Them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do I have a bad feeling that picture is from my area in Ocean Grove.
 
Kushtaka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Free Skid Row concert in downtown LA, spread the word! 🤘
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is like watching that one early 70s occult movie. You know the one where the blindly devoted cult members allow their kids to be used as sex slaves, the members give the cult all their money or live in poverty while the leader had massive wealth and lived in king like luxury, the cult leaders were are all hypocrites and did not follow their own preaching and dogma and in the end all the members voluntarily kill themselves off to prove their devotion to their leaders made up belief system.

/Oh wait.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you show up, you deserve what you get.
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
he should just have a race riot instead. then he would be applauded.
 
