 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WMUR New Hampshire)   You can't go ice fishing if there's no farkin ice   (wmur.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Manchester, New Hampshire, Nashua, New Hampshire, Water, New Hampshire, Season, Weather, Ice hockey, U.S. Route 3  
•       •       •

835 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drink some natty ice while regular fishing then
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice fishing?  Just make ice in your freezer like a normal person.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if there's no ice you can go regular fishing.....

Now if there is just a thin layer of ice... well.... that is a whole different story.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: drink some natty ice while regular fishing then


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighwayBill: Ice fishing?  Just make ice in your freezer like a normal person.


Wild caught ice is better than your artificially produced ice.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MN DNR is saying stay the fark of the ice
Including snowmobiles
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: HighwayBill: Ice fishing?  Just make ice in your freezer like a normal person.

Wild caught ice is better than your artificially produced ice.


I will only support sustainable ice harvest methods in order to keep the wild ice stock strong and viable.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ice fishermen are among the dumbest out there. Ugh. Every year, you get these assholes, parking their brand new F150 next to their shanty.... in March. Ice breaks, new truck goes under, stuck on floe until coast guard rescues them. All the anxiety up to that point, trapped on ice, new vehicle gone, is only the warm up, as they get billed for environmental cleanup and discover insurance isn't paying out a dime, and they are on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars.

Every year.

/Why yes, I am from Michigan and yes, grew up spending lots of time in a town on the coast of Lake Huron.
//My family members avoided ice fishing like the plague
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's the fish sayin eat more pizza!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said Boyz!!!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not winter yet until some jackass on a snowmobile goes through the ice.
 
Richard Freckle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Semi relevant to ice fishing
Part 1
https://youtu.be/gKppwACQ-qk
Part 2
https://youtu.be/eoU_7Xg3Zzw
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
South Dakota, 1992. I spent three days in a ice fishing shanty. It's cold and it's boring. I don't know why I ever thought it was a good idea. First day was fun. Got drunk, ate the good food we brought, caught a couple of fish. Second day, the guys I was with stunk. We had deer jerky and shiatty beer to drink. And one of the guys smoked cigars. By day three, I was plotting murder.
 
johndalek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
but i want to re-create the time i fell thru the ice.  so i guess they mean we can re-create this as it said the ice is too thin for recreating.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johndalek: but i want to re-create the time i fell thru the ice.  so i guess they mean we can re-create this as it said the ice is too thin for recreating.


Meh I read it as procreating , All I thought was hey , Kinky
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.