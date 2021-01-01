 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, they still have financial equivalence to work out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules and regulations but no longer getting a say in setting them.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rga184
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 480x720]


Yup.

Morons.

\ like we can talk.  We took on trump instead of Brexiting.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The entire text

LONDON (AP) - UK completes its economic break from the European Union, ending five-decade partnership and turning the page on Brexit.

Then ads. Great journalism there. Especially appreciate the incisive analysis.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LONDON (AP) - UK completes its economic break from the European Union, ending five-decade partnership and turning the page on Brexit.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I tell all my UK connections that the only difference between Johnson and Trump is about 50 IQ points, I never tell them it's a variable equation.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fooled, Brittania
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah, another journalist thinking they have the soul of wit.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/Good luck with the evisceration and such
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The entire text

LONDON (AP) - UK completes its economic break from the European Union, ending five-decade partnership and turning the page on Brexit.

Then ads. Great journalism there. Especially appreciate the incisive analysis.


If they had added an article in front of "UK" and an indefinite article before "five-decade" it would have almost been a complete sentence.  Pulitzer stuff surely?
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules and regulations but no longer getting a say in setting them.


Yeah, but the passports are blue again, and you can't put a price on that.

Worth it.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good night, sweet principality.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
AP sure does get in the weeds when they break news like this.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not over. The deal calls for equivalence and needs to be revisited every time the U.K. changes anything in their law. So we get to have endless stories about tariff threats in the future. Brexit negotiations will still be a "thing" a decade from now.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Finally! If you don't understand why this is a great idea, you just haven't gone through the logical progression that this fine scholar did:

HILARIOUS! British girl explains why she voted out of EU
Youtube BX5ToD6z1OU
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How long until Brwef*ckeduppleaseletusbackin?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lotta sullen butthurt here. Statists really hate it when someone wriggles out of their clutches.
 
Comsamvimes [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RELEASE THE CHAVS! Fly my pretties, fly! Restore Brittanica to the new dark ages where Buckfast is for breakfast
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lotta sullen butthurt here. Statists really hate it when someone wriggles out of their clutches.


Happy New Year.  Is this the first stupid thing you'll post all year?  It's certainly not the most stupid thing you'll post all year.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rga184: west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 480x720]

Yup.

Morons.

\ like we can talk.  We took on trump instead of Brexiting.


The Russian's have figured out that old people control the vote in most countries, and old people can be manipulated into voting for anything, if your prey on their fears.  We got Trump, Britain Brexited and got Boris Johnson, a bunch of other European countries got moron leadership.  

Short term, we need to focus on election security, and I mean all western democracies, long term, and this is going to be hard because the McConnell's of the world depend on ignorance and low voter turn out of young people to get elected, but long term we got to address ways of ending gerrymandering and remove obstacles for young people voting in order to save our democracies.  Young people don't vote, not because they don't care, but because they often live in one place, but we try to make them travel back to an entirely different place to vote, like while they are away in college, or because we make it hard for them to update their voting information when they move, and they move a lot while the elderly seldom do.  We fix those problems and we nullify the ability of foreign intelligence operations to influence our elections.
 
Jere_RB
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So...why did this happen? And, when I say that, why did the ruling politicians at the time put into effect the results of a referendum that was not legally binding and by a margin anyone would call very, very close?
 
Grahor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But, see, the point of EU was to prevent Germans ever conquering Poland and France and fighting the Britain again. How can Britain ever be Great without fighting Germans?

Now we are all set to have another nice war in Europe. Starting with those Irish, of course.

You would say it's just stupid panicmongering, and yes, it is. For now. But will it forever be this way? Are you sure there would be no new populists, blaming foreigners for everything?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules and regulations but no longer getting a say in setting them.


Remainers keep on trying to push this claim. It's about the only thing they have left to try to let them ignore reality.

The UK does not have to follow EU laws or regulations. We can change the laws, scrap them, or make them better. The EU Parliament and EU court has no power over us at all.

Rishi Sunak showed that when he announced the UK was finally scrapping the sales tax on tampons, something the EU had prevented us from doing.

We've agreed to follow general international standards for competition law etc, but such clauses are in most trade deals. And the appeal and enforcement power they EU can use has been described as weak, with the bar for infringement set way high. Basically if we do something the EU doesn't like they can send us a stern letter.

The EU got none of its demands in this area. No UK staying under actual EU law, no EU court having the final say, no right to simply decide we'd broken the rules, no power to impose "lightning" tariffs as punishment. The EU got none of those.

It's funny to see Farkers try to have it both ways. There was a thread a few days ago with a fearmongering claim that because we were out of the EU the phone companies would now bring back roaming charges and we'd all have to pay a fortune when we travelled.
In this thread you're claiming we still have to follow EU rules.

Well? Which is it?

If we still have to follow EU rules then the phone companies wouldn't be able to bring back roaming charges, right?

And if the phone companies can bring back charges then clearly that means we don't have to follow EU laws any more, right?

So which is it? Which Remainer claim is false? Because they can't both be right.

I'm an excellent driver: I tell all my UK connections that the only difference between Johnson and Trump is about 50 IQ points, I never tell them it's a variable equation.


The difference is Trump just lost and will be out of office, a complete failure, in weeks. Boris just got a fantastic free trade deal that the Fark Remainers said he'd never be able to get. And the next time Boris has to face an election could be after Biden is re elected.

Trump is a loser. Boris is a winner.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jere_RB: So...why did this happen? And, when I say that, why did the ruling politicians at the time put into effect the results of a referendum that was not legally binding and by a margin anyone would call very, very close?


Democracy?

If the US had a referendum on adopting universal healthcare and Yes won 52:48 and Mitch McConnell said "Nah, too close, and not legally binding. We're going to ignore it" would you be okay with that?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules



So are you like a parody account or?
 
groverpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's far from "fin". We still have the breakup of the UK to look forward to. Northern Ireland remains more or less in the EU and Gibraltar, far from joining the UK in Brexit, is actually joining the Schengen Area of the EU. EU citizens will have more rights there than those from the UK.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lotta sullen butthurt here. Statists really hate it when someone wriggles out of their clutches.


My goodness!  How can you waste such wokeness as yours as to what's _really_ going on in the world on Fark like this??   You need to immediately start a youtube channel.  2021 is sure to be the year that your innate understanding of the world finally brings you the acclaim you deserve and the attention previously denied you for so long.
 
Grahor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't be a moron, Carter. Any company wants to sell something in EU, they will have to follow the regulations. While local companies may, of course, fark the hell out of UK citizens, like adding roaming tariffs for UK citizens. Nobody in EU cares. Same with everything purely local - as long as you don't try to export to EU, nobody cares. Sell arsenic as pie fillings, if you want.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules


So are you like a parody account or?


What specifically did I say that is incorrect?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Trump is a loser. Boris is a winner.


Then why don't you people pay him enough so he's able to afford a comb?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules


So are you like a parody account or?


Didn't you know? That's Theresa May's FARK account.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yep, the stupid fishing thing strikes again.
 
B0redd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The UK will become a free trade powerhouse bridging all the blocs I think the future is very bright.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: jjorsett: Lotta sullen butthurt here. Statists really hate it when someone wriggles out of their clutches.

Happy New Year.  Is this the first stupid thing you'll post all year?  It's certainly not the most stupid thing you'll post all year.


He is off to a strong start though. An authoritarian Trumpist criticizing someone for being a "statist."
 
Grahor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: spiritplumber: Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules


So are you like a parody account or?

What specifically did I say that is incorrect?


It's, like, fractal wrongness.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lotta sullen butthurt here. Statists really hate it when someone wriggles out of their clutches.


Oh look, it's one of those independent thinkers. Don't your toes get cold without the collective embrace of the liberal hive?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grahor: Don't be a moron, Carter. Any company wants to sell something in EU, they will have to follow the regulations. While local companies may, of course, fark the hell out of UK citizens, like adding roaming tariffs for UK citizens. Nobody in EU cares. Same with everything purely local - as long as you don't try to export to EU, nobody cares. Sell arsenic as pie fillings, if you want.


So, same as every other country in the world you mean? Like the USA, Canada, China etc etc.

American companies have to follow EU rules when they make stuff they want to ship to the EU. So does China. That's why China makes iPhone with the EU CE standard logo stamped on the back, proving it meets EU standards, along with the US FCC logo showing it meets US standards.

So you're saying the UK is now the same as the USA. We don't have to follow any EU laws or regulations, except when we actually make things we plan to ship to the EU, right?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

B0redd: The UK will become a free trade powerhouse bridging all the blocs I think the future is very bright.


Uh huh, right after they send all the blocs back to Jamaica.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grahor: Carter Pewterschmidt: spiritplumber: Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Congrats on having to follow all those hated EU rules


So are you like a parody account or?

What specifically did I say that is incorrect?

It's, like, fractal wrongness.


So what specifically is incorrect?

Name one thing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Awesome! Now all that sweet, sweet EU money can go back into the NHS

assets.bwbx.ioView Full Size
 
quickdraw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Centuries of effort, pounds of gold and countless lives to get a strategic foothold in Gibraltar on the coast of Spain. All thrown away so a few toffs don't have to pay taxes.
 
Grahor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Grahor: Don't be a moron, Carter. Any company wants to sell something in EU, they will have to follow the regulations. While local companies may, of course, fark the hell out of UK citizens, like adding roaming tariffs for UK citizens. Nobody in EU cares. Same with everything purely local - as long as you don't try to export to EU, nobody cares. Sell arsenic as pie fillings, if you want.

So, same as every other country in the world you mean? Like the USA, Canada, China etc etc.

American companies have to follow EU rules when they make stuff they want to ship to the EU. So does China. That's why China makes iPhone with the EU CE standard logo stamped on the back, proving it meets EU standards, along with the US FCC logo showing it meets US standards.

So you're saying the UK is now the same as the USA. We don't have to follow any EU laws or regulations, except when we actually make things we plan to ship to the EU, right?


That's the whole of point.  UK had competitive advantage, now it's like every other country in the world.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Carter Pewterschmidt: Trump is a loser. Boris is a winner.

Then why don't you people pay him enough so he's able to afford a comb?


He purposely messes up his hair to appear clownish. Its a tactic, unlike Trump who thinks his dead ferret hides his baldness. Remember when he gave that 10 minute explanation of his hobby of making bus dioramas. It was bullshiat farce intended to replace search results of Boris talking about the 350 million NHS bus. He isn't a buffon. He plays one to disguise his real motives.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone not shorting the pound?
 
groverpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Trump is a loser. Boris is a winner.


Bojo a winner? His Withdrawal Agreement was made by Theresa May with the addition of an Irish Sea border, something he and all the other brexiteers voted against when May first proposed it in an earlier draft. In the final trade talks the EU got basically everything it had proposed at the outset. The only reason the deal was struck on Xmas eve was to deny Parliament proper scrutiny of the bill much like the Withdrawal Agreement which the ERG championed as oven ready only to turn round 10 months later and say it was not worth the paper it was written on.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think the UK will be just fine it's a large economy and now the UK is free to make their own trade agreements which they haven't been able to do as part of the EU. Back in the Canada-EU trade agreement negotiations the entire deal was held up because of the concerns a few dozen Belgian farmers the flexibility to set their own deals could be a net plus for the UK.
 
