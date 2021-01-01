 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun)   Well, in fairness, she did manage to park the car...just not in the space, or horizontal to the ground (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Fail, Police, The Sun, Constable, POLICE officers, London, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing the third rail is on the other side of the tracks there, and that the fence kept her from flipping onto the roof and the third rail. She could have wound up shocked, SHOCKED!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she may be on to something (besides the train tracks). If we modify parking lots so that everyone's car tips upward & forward like that, think of how much more room we'd have!

/poor woman...I hope insurance covers this
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a drive from the DFW area. I swear these motherfarkers have brain damage.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reminder about the inherent dangers of having common operation of automobiles.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perpendicular parking?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: /poor woman...I hope insurance covers this


I'd love to see a Farmers commercial where they show this photo and say "We cover stupidity, but then we drop you because we won't cover stupidity twice."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.

You should see just half of the batshiat things I see every day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Phone involved ?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And that will be the type of driver that gets flying cars.

Imagine the damage they can do then.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IDisME
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
GM did this on purpose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
[Don't Go Back To] Rockville
Youtube jk13QjR96mY
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amateur. She didn't even make the tracks. This one was near me a few months back.
i.prcdn.coView Full Size
mm.aiircdn.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

100% right.

But maybe, just maybe, if you've been driving for more than, say, ONE WEEK and you don't already know this, then maybe driving isn't for you.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crazy woman driver
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta luv it!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe she was...........
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, socially conscious women driver cover:

Women drivers might get into more accidents, but male drivers definitely go bigger. If we crash, we meant it and, if we're not charbroiled viscera in the blackened debris field and/or crater, we'd proudly admit it. We don't do "oopsie."

I was thankful when I was rear-ended for the second time in 20 years by a woman (this time on her phone) because my car was old and I got far more for it through insurance than I would as a trade-in.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This.

Also if she backed in it probably wouldn't have been an issue
/just saying
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a Facebook story.  The Sun will read it so you don't have to.  Heroes.

Officers with the Rockville City Police Department responded to the scene at 10.30am on December 31.
The woman's frightening mistake led her car to launch forward into a chain-link fence and fall downward.

According to the photo - which was shared to the Rockville City Police's Facebook - the woman's accidental maneuver left her car nearly vertical.
The car had passed through the fencing and landed onto the train tracks.

Rockville City Police explained on social media: "The Metro train was able to stop and there was no contact made between the train and vehicle."
"
 
