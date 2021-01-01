 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KOB4)   News: A former volleyball coach is facing charges for having sex with minors. Really news: More than 50 felony charges. Fark: He was previously arrested in 2014 for having sex with a minor   (kob.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Criminal law, Sexual intercourse, New Mexico Juniors Volleyball Club, former volleyball coach, Sex, Human sexual behavior, New Mexico, district court judge  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
11 and 15 jesus

The Olympics doctor got infinity life for this crap
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey coach: underage volleyball players are supposed to work on their spike, not yours.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The ref called him for double contact and disqualification.

I'll leave the rest of the low hanging fruit of all the myriad other double entendres in volleyball for the rest of you.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
White guy -- no surprise -- privilege goes a long way. Were that a brown or black dude, a previous conviction would equal no meaningful employment ever again. White guy? Aw...give him a second chance at raping children.

Will still probably serve minimum time.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Previous conviction....

This plays a major role:

According to section 30-31-23 of New Mexico statutes, the intentional possession of a controlled substance such as marijuana, cocaine, meth, and heroin, is against the law. It is illegal to possess any type of illegal substance, whether it is an ounce of marijuana or a large quantity of meth.

Got to save room for those druggies....
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The number of felony charges reflects the prosecutor's attitude more than the severity of the offense. It also depends on the specificity with which the victim can testify. The only limit to the number of charges is the number of distinct sex acts they can prove. In my state, each time the penis withdraws and goes back in counts as a separate act of rape. If she testifies "we farked a lot when he was my coach", maybe that only supports one or two convictions. If she goes into lurid detail about what happened on each date, the prosecutor can get dozens of convictions for the same conduct.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder when he'll run for GOP senator
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*Checks mugshot

Yup.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: I wonder when he'll run for GOP senator


it wasn't underage boys, but your point still stands
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When will the government or a board of psychiatrists convene and figure out how to help pedos? We're all repulsed by nature. That's a given. Meanwhile a slim percentage of the population favors the ice cream flavor that is forbidden. It's real, it's not going away. If no one ever faces this situation head on young victims will continue to exist. I don't have the answer but I wish some of our taxes would go to help these people.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Despite a clear talent, he seems to be stuck in the minors.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How can you have your pudding if you don't eat your meat?
 
phenn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And, he was out and about doing this horrifying shiat again because... why?

Nah, y'all. Death to these soulless garbage heaps. They may not be taking a life in the literal sense, but they are taking a life in the mental and emotional sense. Fark all of them to hell.
 
Brofar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Ryan Kapuscinski, now 28, was arrested for having sex with three girls while they were between the ages of 11 and 15.

The crimes allegedly happened between 2015 and 2018 when Kapuscinski was in his 20s."

Uh, he still is...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stupid article and misleading headline. The guy is a long-time perv who got busted by more victims. There's no time gap, oops my bad, or recidivism. The guy is a bulk molester.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New poster boy for "Don't care, had sex"

kob.comView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jim32rr: How can you have your pudding if you don't eat your meat?


Go home. Beat your kids.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Andre Williams - Jail Bait
Youtube w09ukTUUhBY
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: When will the government or a board of psychiatrists convene and figure out how to help pedos?


But if you help them how can you get revenge?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Xai: I wonder when he'll run for GOP senator

it wasn't underage boys, but your point still stands


Be fair, there's no indication that Republican darling Roy Moore is gay.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh. Presidential material, these days.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anuran: [YouTube video: Andre Williams - Jail Bait]


Bow Wow Wow - Louis Quatorze
Youtube fUTUJZyxxPI

\lot of music about underage sex for some reason
 
