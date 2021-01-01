 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KOB4)   Cops murdering Black people: Qualified Immunity. Foster parents murdering Nien Nunb: Qualified Immunity   (kob.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That seems like a gross oversimplification of qualified immunity. Also qualified is important, illegal conduct greater than simple negligence isn't immune.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [images.immediate.co.uk image 620x413]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just watch out for Eyehole Man.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That seems like a gross oversimplification of qualified immunity. Also qualified is important, illegal conduct greater than simple negligence isn't immune.


True -- but when the Judge responsible for hearing the case also enjoys qualified immunity protections, there will be wide latitude applied.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There should not be qualified immunity.

Those who do nothing wrong have nothing to fear.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, Boy. Don't know the details, but I'd guess the CPS supervisor named in the suit was following direct orders from above about not leaving an audit trail.
 
GatorFan80
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dready zim: There should not be qualified immunity.

Those who do nothing wrong have nothing to fear.


In a perfect world, you are absolutely correct. In our litigious society? No so much right, as there is a reality.
 
