Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WPTV)   Shiat about to get real in Florida, the new COVID strain is there and it was found in a community spread   (wptv.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 3:27 AM



not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing Deathsantis can't fix in the data. No worry citizen.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
17,192 cases today.  Highest daily total in Florida yet.  Put a freaking mask on and stay the flip home.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My look of surprise

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flurching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American exceptionalism: an exceptional lack of understanding of germ theory of disease. Fark you mother farkers are dim
 
Grahor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we are farked. Now all we need, as a cherry on top, is to learn that it ignores current vaccines.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flurching: American exceptionalism: an exceptional lack of understanding of germ theory of disease. Fark you mother farkers are dim


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Dr. Semmelweis was heard saying..."Idiots...."
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My speculation is that this new variant has been in the US for at least 2 months. There has to be a reason why (beyond the colder weather forcing people indoors) that cases in the US surged upon surged starting in mid-Nov before the holidays.

/Let's hope all these people getting it doesn't lead to even newer variants that make the vaccine less effective. . .
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida has a large British expat community. So I can't say I'm surprised this happened.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's like that one last push with what few DNA points you have in Plague Inc when the cure is finished and being distributed in order to get the score up a bit before you lose. Except you're playing on Super Easy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's ok.  I only use real mayo and never ever share.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well we have an aggressive contact tracing program in place so it shouldn't be too hard to hunt down and stop with targetted lockdowns...

Guys? Why are you all laughing mirthlessly in between quietly sobbing?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, at least the vaccine rollout is going smoothly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember is that no one was slightly inconvenienced by being required to wear a mask. Thank goodness!
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: My speculation is that this new variant has been in the US for at least 2 months. There has to be a reason why (beyond the colder weather forcing people indoors) that cases in the US surged upon surged starting in mid-Nov before the holidays.

/Let's hope all these people getting it doesn't lead to even newer variants that make the vaccine less effective. . .


Eh, given the rampant numbers of maskless morons we've got, we'd have seen a surge even if the new variant was LESS communicable than the old one...
 
schubie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Its insane to me how many people are still traveling to Florida
 
Felgraf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grahor: Well, we are farked. Now all we need, as a cherry on top, is to learn that it ignores current vaccines.


Highly unlikely. the mRNA vaccines were designed to target the protein spike, which is what *makes* COVID so easily able to infect cells in the first place.

A) Because it's showed remarkably little change (that protein spike even looks the same in SARS, if I remember right?)
B) If it evolved the spike away, it would be less infectious (or at least less *pervasive* in a given person)
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [i.imgur.com image 850x661]


The Ken Burns' slow pan-in, Suburban Gothic. Cellophane Cel.
Nice.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

schubie: Its insane to me how many people are still traveling to Florida


It has its own tag for a reason.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now you will face the fury of my fully operational Boomer Remover!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PunGent: TotallyHeadless: My speculation is that this new variant has been in the US for at least 2 months. There has to be a reason why (beyond the colder weather forcing people indoors) that cases in the US surged upon surged starting in mid-Nov before the holidays.

/Let's hope all these people getting it doesn't lead to even newer variants that make the vaccine less effective. . .

Eh, given the rampant numbers of maskless morons we've got, we'd have seen a surge even if the new variant was LESS communicable than the old one...


The scary thing is that this will spread like wild fire does through California.
 
