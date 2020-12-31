 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TMZ)   BTW...when you eat icicles, you're eating bird crap   (tmz.com) divider line
11
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm trying to build up a resistance, so quit judging.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People eat icicles?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MagSeven: People eat icicles?


Kids do.

Didn't you?
 
minorshan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: MagSeven: People eat icicles?

Kids do.

Didn't you?


I grew up up in southern California then AZ in my teens. Never knew people ate them. I knew about yellow snow...

Anyway, I know it's TMZ, but WTF with the emogis?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You also "eat poop" when you eat anything, really.  Rat hairs, bug bits.... Can't be helped.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, you got icicle in my bird crap.
 
bugdozer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought all water contained traces of dinosaur piss?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When you eat anything you're ingesting a modicum of crap.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When you eat anything you're ingesting a modicum of crap.


Speak for yourself, pal, my wife's ass is spotless.
 
zang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
PSA: A certain percentage of your artisanal sun dried sea salt is seagull crap.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the 1st propper AI is going to do a sideline on writing TMZ articles
 
