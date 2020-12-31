 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   FDA washes their hands of fines assessed against distilleries that switched from brewing booze to making hand sanitizer   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Ethanol, Aloe vera, short supply, hand sanitizer, small business, recent reports of outages, CNN's Devan Cole, Distillation  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 2:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Feds will generally do the right thing...after exhausting all the other possibilities.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that is good news. the distilleries around here made it and donated it to hospitals and first responders. they paid to make it and gave it away for free. I was pissed about them getting charged for that.

solid thumbs up to the Portland area distillers who did what they could to help. you make me proud.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fee Fi Fo Fuhgeddaboudit!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: The Feds will generally do the right thing...after exhausting all the other possibilities.


Like Americans.

Seriously, what bottom-feeding part of the bureaucracy thought this was necessary? I'd like to blame Trump, but this has career government employee written all over it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foodanddrink.scotsman.comView Full Size
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: mr_a: The Feds will generally do the right thing...after exhausting all the other possibilities.

Like Americans.

Seriously, what bottom-feeding part of the bureaucracy thought this was necessary? I'd like to blame Trump, but this has career government employee written all over it.


I'd blame the way the law is written. I'd doubt that any individual bureaucrat has the legal authority not to enforce it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't EVER try to help, especially when the government is involved.  It will come to bite you in the ass.  Just keep your head down and walk on by.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mr_a: Lsherm: mr_a: The Feds will generally do the right thing...after exhausting all the other possibilities.

Like Americans.

Seriously, what bottom-feeding part of the bureaucracy thought this was necessary? I'd like to blame Trump, but this has career government employee written all over it.

I'd blame the way the law is written. I'd doubt that any individual bureaucrat has the legal authority not to enforce it.


Its questionable that cops have legal authority to enforce a lot of the shiat they do.  Legal authority or not government does what it wants.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [memeguy.com image 610x488]


Some of those mini bottles are becoming collector's items. One of my cousins grows rye and wheat for one of our local distileries. They got hit with a $14,400 fine this week, as did others.  It's irritating to think that there's some stooge at the FDA that thought "rulez r rulez farkers" and sent out notices to folks without a thought.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Glad to see some sanity prevailed.

And it will prevail just until the regular hand sanitizer companies like Purell (Gojo) start complaining why *they* have to be regulated y the FDA and pay the fee.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.