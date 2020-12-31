 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 5: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 5: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc - share your original artworks! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

This be my example - a picture of some flowers I picked from my garden before putting them in a flower press. I liked the way the flowers were arranged and snapped a quick pic. These are the first flowers I'm pressing, as a special request by my Aunt who collects them. Crossing fingers they come out nice:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Show & Tell Volume 5. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc - share your original artworks! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Terrapin Bound!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is pen and ink, called "MOMA By Morning". I did it in 2010 during a vacation to New York City. I was in a bar with a friend and a bunch of his friends late at night after a long few days of doing touristy stuff on my own. They were all drinking and I don't drink that much, so I doodled this on the back of a bar menu to kind of keep me occupied, probably 1 to 4 AM. It turned out so good I was convinced it would be in the Museum Of Modern Art before dawn, hence the title.

Go art!
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


distaff seelorq and i are both art historians. we are apart a lot due to work (we teach in different states right now). so i starting started making postcards for her, so she gets some interesting mail. they are mixed-media, usually based on a vintage postcard and stamps. this one references ancient egyptian, judaic, and greek art, and fire, for no particular reason other than those are images I found that fit the "superstitious terrors of antiquity" phrase I cut out of some old knackered book from a thrift store. the yorkie is the monster that brings it all together. the other side has more silliness and probably a dino or such stamp to match the theme...but I don't have that pic on-hand.

happy 2021 farkers
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I can't remember if I posted this before so apologies if I have, but here's a calla lily I carved out of butternut.

Back in high school I had a dear girlfriend. Her favorite flower was (still is) a calla lily. We ended badly for teenage reasons (you know how it goes) but we got back in touch this year, almost 30 years later.
I had always missed her, through the various stages of pride, then embarrassment, then regret.
I carried her favorite flower on my wedding day 13 years ago because I still missed her and I wanted her with me in whatever form I could give her.

She'd just finished kicking cancer's ass for the third time when we reconnected this year and I wanted to make her something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've been just learning watercolor this winter and was experimenting with wet-on-wet application and various masking & bloom techniques. I liked the way these semi-abstract winter scenes turned out. "Winter Flocking" and "Hostas in Winter".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I count drawing as one of my hobbies and I've developed a certain knack for drawing people in a mostly realistic style.

When I've shared my drawings in TFD, people comment that I do eyes particularly well, so when I was looking for a subject to do one weekend, I looked through a folder full of magazine ads and found an ad for eyeglasses. I liked the subject and so I decided to draw that.

It's done in colored pencils. A mishmash of various brands. Prismacolor and Faber-Castell for the skin primarily, Crayola for the rest.
 
