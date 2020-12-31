 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitch.tv)   Suddenly, it's a New Year's Eve Fark Movie Night livestream. Well be done before midnight, come join   (twitch.tv) divider line
5
    More: Live, Twitch  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 9:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where the fun begins
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 is going to be better than 2020, I just know it
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

6nome: 2021 is going to be better than 2020, I just know it


That bar is so low that it's letting stuff escape from a black hole.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

6nome: 2021 is going to be better than 2020, I just know it


Depends on the success of the autocoup.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

6nome: 2021 is going to be better than 2020, I just know it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.